KFD honors firefighters, EMS crew

Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith hosted firefighters and their families last week during the department’s “Awards & Recognition Ceremony,” taking time to recognize personal and cumulative achievements and honoring the year’s hard work by the first responders.

“I’ve worked in the fire service for over 30 years in four different cities,” Smith said. “This is the best fire department and city that I’ve worked over the course of those years.”

Smith said the success of the department is directly related to the support of the City of Kerrville staff and city council.

Mayor Pro Tem Judy Eychner said it was an honor to attend the ceremony and said, “Our city would not be what it is without all of you and the sacrifices you make and your family make on behalf of our citizens.”

City Manager Mark McDaniel praised the firefighters and EMS crew in attendance and credited the strong support from the Kerrville City Council for its support to first responders and staff.

“As my wife, Cindy, and I were walking in tonight, the thing that brought me joy was seeing all of the families coming in,” McDaniel said. “Fire Departments are all about family.”

He then asked all of the family members of the firefighters and EMS crew to stand.

“Thank you all for what you do,” McDaniel said to the family members.

Then, speaking to the KFD personnel, McDaniel said. “By all accounts, it’s been another busy and very successful year for the Kerrville Fire Department.”

McDaniel said that the KFD is the largest department within the City of Kerrville, with the largest budget at $8.4 million, an 8 percent increase over the last fiscal year.

“There’s a reason for that. You provide a core service and obviously there is a cost to it,” McDaniel said. “And this council and your chief are champions for making sure that this department is resourced properly.”

McDaniel said that the city has purchased nearly $2 million in apparatus, ambulances, vehicles and equipment for the department over the last two years, in addition to $250,000 spent for safety, radio and technology equipment and tools.

“I want to compliment all of you for your leadership and your teamwork,” McDaniel said.

Smith thanked McDaniel for support from city administration toward the department.

“You hear all of the time that public safety is a priority in cities, but with this city manager and council, they truly believe in the importance of our work.”

Smith then introduced the guest speaker for the evening, retired KFD Division Chief Tony Lenard, who served for 32 years and retired three years ago.

Lenard served as a firefighter, a driver, Lieutenant, battalion chief, division chief, emergency management coordinator, training chief, arson investigator and acting fire marshal.

“He has held more positions in one department than I’ve seen any any department I’ve worked at over the past 30 years,” Smith said.

Lenard, who now works in a leadership capacity with the Texas Engineering & Extension service, currently providing fire service instruction to departments across the state.

“This department means so much to me,” Lenard said. “I worked here 32 years, but I also grew up in this department. My dad, Bascom Lenard, worked here for 16 years before I did. That makes me part of this department 51 of my 55 years.”

Lenard said he remembers when there was only one fire station and how his family would work around his father’s schedule, which was a 24 hours on shift and 24 hours off.

Lenard recalled the growth of the department from those days to present and said he felt honored to have been there first-hand to witness the evolution from the one station to today’s four stations, and how the department went from only being a fire prevention service and added emergency medical services in 1994.

“This was a divisive time for us,” Lenard said. “Half of the department didn’t want EMS and the other half knew it was the right thing to do for the citizens of Kerrville.”

Lenard said he was one of the first to sign up to take the EMS classes.

“After a while, we all got in the EMS groove, even though we lost several great firefighters because they didn’t want to do EMS,” Lenard said. “During my 50 with the department, no one has ever said they were not being served by a modern, professional fire department. Today’s members of the department are some of the most highly-educated and trained in the state.”

Lenard said last year KFD ran approximately 7,000 EMS calls.

“You touched approximately 14 percent of the population of Kerr County in just one year,” Lenard said. “And that doesn’t include fire calls. You ran approximately 500 fire calls last year.”

Lenard said the work performed by the KFD is important and citizens are counting on firefighters and EMS crews; and encouraged each to continue honing their craft to be the best they could be.

“The citizens of Kerr County are counting on you,” Lenard said.

Commendations

Smith presented KFD firefighters Myron Fiedler and Shawn Pipkin with the “Citation of Valor” for their efforts in helping locate and rescue a victim in a burning home.

“On March 3, 2019, the Kerrville Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 300 block of Miller Street,” Smith said. “Dispatch advised that an occupant was still inside and when Engine 1 arrived, they found a single story residence with heavy fire and smoke conditions.”

Smith said KFD began a search and rescue operation in “heavy smoke and high heat conditions,” and shortly after, Engine 4 arrived to assist.

“Firefighter Shawn Pipken teamed up with medic Myron Fiedler and assumed a search and rescue, continued into the garage and located the victim approximately five feet from the door,” Smith said. “The victim was removed from the structure and was transferred to Peterson Regional Medical Center emergency department. For this, we would like to recognize the heroic efforts of firefighter Shawn Pipken and Myron Fiedler and issue this Citation of Valor.”

Firefighter of the Year

Smith announced firefighter Lane Rhea would be named “Firefighter of the Year” by the department.

“He’s an outstanding example of a firefighter, team member and partner in the fire service,” Smith said. “Lane is always ready to work hard, no matter the situation or task at hand. He has a positive, can-do attitude, exemplifying exceptional teamwork in our mission statement. His willingness to train and improve his skills is what sets him apart.”

EMS Crewmember of the Year

While he was not in attendance, Smith honored Daniel Jordan as the “EMS Crewmember of the Year.”

“Daniel was nominated based on his character and passion for EMS,” Smith said. “He never complains about difficult aspects of the job or undesirable tasks. No matter what the case, he is ready to complete the tasks and do the jobs to the best of his ability with a positive attitude, exemplifying an exceptional team member. All of his down time is spent studying and researching and learning about paramedicine.”

Officer of the Year

Lt. Zane Zenner was named the “Officer of the Year.”

“Lt. Zenner embodies the very definition of what it means to be a selfless leader,” Smith said.

Smith said that Zenner recognizes and attends to the needs of citizens even off duty and cares for his fellow firefighters in many ways.

“Lt. Zenner leads by example and embraces the mission of exceptional teamwork,” Smith said. “He is one of the hardest-working members of the department and never believes any task is below him. He may ask a lot of his crew, but he is always willing to work as a team, never allowing anyone to work alone.”

Service recognition awards

Smith recognized three individuals for earning promotions over the past year. Those firefighters are:

• Daniel Patton, promoted to driver;

• Dan Fuege, promoted to driver;

• Stephen Langlinais II, promoted to Lieutenant.

5 Years of Service:

• Kolten Hughes;

• Patrick Prout;

• Johnny Rodriguez.

10 Years of Service:

• Brandon Bruton;

• Levi Mauldin;

• Daniel FitzSimon.

20 Years of Service:

• Misty Gordon;

• Brian Hammer;

• Darrell Lehde;

• Troy Seewald.

25 Years of Service:

• Jerremy Hughes;

• Kerry Miller.

35 Years of Service:

• Battalion Chief Les Van Hoozer.

Smith welcomed a total of 10 new firefighters to the department and administered the oath office to each and invited family members to take part in the traditional pinning ceremony.

Those firefighters are Rocky Adams, Isaac Barboza, Bart Bartlett, David Bassett, Twister Brown, Wesley Lewis, Chase Lindner, Masen Lindner, Daniel Subia and Jared Taylor.

Samantha White was sworn in to the EMS/Paramedic crew of the KFD.