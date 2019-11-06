Antler Band has banner year

Tivy High School band director Roxanne Vickers took the school’s award-winning marching band to State Band Competition on Monday in San Antonio, and their goal was simple and big at the same time – to dispel one person’s comment on the air in Regional competition – “Who’s Tivy??”

They have been working half last summer and all fall to get themselves into competition mode; and already succeeded in placing third at the Regional level.

It was this contest that put the Antler Band into the State Competition, and on Monday they were set to compete against larger bands from larger high schools.

State competition hasn’t been on the THS Band calendar since 1981, Vickers said.

Vickers said there are 135 Antler Band members this year, freshmen to seniors; and of those, about 120 are members of the Marching Band that parents and spectators see at football games.

Those band members are generally divided into four musical sections, plus the “Guard” flag members.

This year, five Golden Girls members also have been performing with the Guard group, Vickers said, and she’s received compliments on the band’s overall performances.

The four musical sections are flutes and clarinets; brass, woodwinds and percussion.

This group of THS students only get about half their summer vacations, six to seven weeks, because they start band practice in late July and continue practices and performances through graduation night the following May.

Band membership includes a school day class for about 45 minutes during each school day. This may involve mainly students divided into those musical sections.

Vickers said practice time in the band hall after the regular class schedule is the only time for the full band, and that happens about three days per week.

During football season they also gather on the north parking lot regularly to practice the combined music and marching for each game’s halftime show.

Vickers said some students have had private lessons on their chosen instruments; and she sometimes brings in instructors for what she called “master classes.”

“A lot of them are also in pre-advanced placement classes and are still handling six other classes, besides band,” Vickers said.

Students

Jake Irby and Makenna Brown, both seniors, are two of the band members striving every day for these successively higher goals.

Irby said he plays alto saxophone, and has been in school bands for six years.

“I started at BT Wilson in the band there,” he said.

Brown plays clarinet and also has been in school bands for six years.

They’ve both been to band camps in the summer; and when Brown said, “It keeps me busy,” Irby added, “…when you love what you do …”

They agreed “everything happens after school” and that when they started, their parents did a lot of chauffeuring. Both of them have drivers’ licenses of their own now.

“As a freshman, I thought it was a lot of work, to keep up this schedule, but you get used to it,” Irby said.

Brown added, “I found it intimidating as a freshman.”

Irby said he’s watched YouTube videos of some of the other bands, but “I trust the director to know what we will need to do to be ready.”

Brown said the competition has made her nervous. “But I trust them and I want it to happen.”

The students agreed the students and director started with a goal of getting to Area finals, and succeeded.

Vickers described their journey to the state contest as one U-Haul, two trucks and three coach-style busses – a smaller entourage than their competitors probably have.

But Brown said, “The bigger bands might dismiss us. But that can work to our advantage.”

Irby said many members of his large family would attend the contest performance; and Brown said she has three generations of family and friends who planned to come. Some of them are band alumni themselves.

Staff preparation

Staff preparation starts the January before the school year in which the students will be performing. Vickers said they started looking at music last January.

By last summer, they made many choices, and handed out the music to the band members in July when organized practices start.

“For some kids, they’re scared at first to do the music, until they find they can.”

“Our first showcase for the moms and dads is in August,” she said.

While that is happening, Vickers is also planning things for football season such as props and equipment for halftime shows – mini-stages for soloists or small podiums for special use.

And they inventory instruments to be sure they are in play-able condition, and that they have enough to distribute to all the students. This fall they had to buy some new French horns, and some microphones.

“We’re very blessed to have great parental and community support here.”

She said once they pick music, it’s possible to find composers who can write or arrange pieces for a specific band, but that’s usually too expensive.

There is specified University Interscholastic League show music, she said, which the THS band plays, while she can add costumes or try new small bits of other music to add to it.

“We decided this year to look for different dances the students could learn, using different genres of music. We start every year knowing we have to have a killer show and one that is technically difficult,” Vickers said, “Our band is one-half to one-third the size of our opponents – in my experience about 140 in ours versus some that have 240 members.

“At a recent competition we were right behind the top two bands in the state, and they were both bigger than ours is. I was really pleased.”

She said, based on her experience as a judge, she always goes into these competitions wondering how the judging panel will listen to and look at each band. How are they playing the music? How are they marching? Are they technically good enough? Are they exciting as well?

Competitions

Vickers said in addition to contests for entire bands, there are competitions for individuals; and one THS girl went to All-State contest in 2018 with her French horn.

On the other end of that is the UIL State Championship Marching Competition.

That’s where the entire Tivy Band was headed on Monday to the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The goal was a score of “one,” not a two or three. A “one” is a superior rating in marching, which is what the THS Band won at the Regional level.

After that success, they were ranked third at the “Area” level, compared to 21 other bands competing in San Antonio.

Vickers said the ranking was announced at the end of that night’s competition, so the Tivy students knew their new level of success before they got on their busses to come home to Kerrville that night.

“We got a plaque and a certificate; that’s the ‘hardware’ part,” Vickers said.

So Monday, it was time for the state competition.

This was to involve bands representing nine regions, a total of about 34 bands.

Last week, Vickers described it as “being up against giants, the 5A schools where some have years of ‘traditions’ of winning these competitions.”

“This may look scary at first, but I’ve found out these kids are not afraid of anything,” Vickers said.

None of the competition opposition bands will have been at THS football games, she said, but since winning at Regionals, at Tivy they’ve been looking on the Internet at videos of these “seasoned” bands.

Vickers’ experience

This is not her first time to take a band to this level of competition.

She is in year 27 as a band director, and taught in San Antonio at John Marshall and Brennan high schools.

“I took the Brennan band to the State Competition, too, “she said.

“Here we have a great group of kids and administration and parents. And for the kids, we don’t usually have full rehearsals because the kids are in all kinds of things, including ROTC and other things; and they are very active.”