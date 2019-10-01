KC Celtic Festival this weekend at HCAF

All are invited to the Kerr County Celtic Festival to experience the Scottish Highland Games and the Highland Dance Competition beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13.

This free, family weekend event will be held at the Hill Country Arts Foundation and Point Theater Complex in Ingram. The festival is in its fifth year and is growing steadily.

In addition, there will be artisans demonstrating their wares and skills, Pipes and Drums, vendors and food.

The event will include a “Children’s Glen,” where the younger crowd can participate in various crafts and athletic events.

There will also be Clan tents, where you can learn about pieces of the rich Celtic heritage that abounds in the Hill Country.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.kerrcountyceltic.com.