Schreiner University: Thank you Mr. F. O’Neil Griffin

Each year, presidents and chancellors from across the state of Texas and from the various types of higher education institutions (public, independent, and community colleges) select that year’s Mirabeau B. Lamar Award winner. This is an award that recognizes distinguished service to higher education in Texas above and beyond service to a single institution or system, and recipients exemplify the standard of philanthropy, leadership, and service for which all supporters of higher education should strive.

Past recipients of the award include such Texas luminaries as Lt. Governor William P. Hobby (1998), Mr. Red McCombs and Mrs. Charline McCombs (2009), the Meadows Foundation (2015), and Mr. Drayton McLane, Jr. (2013).

I am proud to announce that in Austin last week Kerrville’s own F. O’Neil Griffin received the 2020 Mirabeau B. Lamar Award at the annual meeting of Texas’s college and university presidents and chancellors. The chancellor of Alamo Colleges, Dr. Mike Flores, and I were honored to be the co-nominators of Griffin for this award.

Mike and I could not imagine a more deserving recipient than Griffin. After all, he has long been a supporter of education and a passionate champion of educational institutions and of helping students find their way to college. In addition to his support of Schreiner University and Alamo Colleges, he has provided major gifts to the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Texas’s MD Anderson Cancer Center, and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

Griffin’s support of education extends well beyond Texas, too. His alma mater, Arkansas State University, recently renamed their business school after him and awarded him an honorary doctorate for his support of their work.

Griffin’s educational impact has been most extraordinary in general, but—and as is always the case—his impact has been profound in the particular. Take Kerrville, for example. Griffin was a long-time member of Schreiner University’s Board of Trustees, and he helped guide the University through some of the most challenging times in its history. At every moment when a need became evident, he stepped forward with support. And at a school like Schreiner that is Hispanic-serving with a large number of Pell-eligible and first-generation students, the impact of his support on individual students, their entire families, and the state of Texas can only be captured by the word “profound.”

This is equally true for the Alamo College District’s Greater Kerrville Center. Several years ago, Griffin learned of the low percentage of students from Kerrville who went to college, and he worked with local leaders and college officials to create this treasured resource in our community.

Griffin has supported educational achievement across the lifespan of individuals, too, providing major gifts to children through the Kerrville Public School Foundation and to adults through Kerrville’s Families and Literacy program. The Neil and Elaine Griffin Foundation has provided numerous scholarships to students from Kerr County to attend state supported universities all across Texas.

I have often heard Griffin tell a story from when he was a young man that leads me to believe that his commitment to higher education was not just accidental but maybe providential. He remembers walking home one evening from a youth event at his church when he heard rustling in the family’s cornfield, and he saw a man he knew stealing an armload of corn. He ran to tell his father about the theft and about the identity of the man who committed the offense. His father responded calmly that the man needed that corn more than Neil’s family did. And the issue was over, but Neil never forgot the underlying message.

And I have heard him tell another story that leads me to believe that his commitment to education couldn’t have been accidental because it was absolutely intentional. He remembers that he had barely graduated from his master’s program at UT Austin when his former chapter of Beta Alpha Psi, the honor society for accounting and finance, contacted him about contributing to the chapter’s scholarship fund. Neil had basically no money, and he wasn’t sure what tomorrow would hold in terms of job security, but he responded to that request, and faithfully—if meagerly—he made a monthly donation in support of student scholarships.

Providential? Maybe. Intentional? Absolutely. Profound? Higher education institutions and our students’ lives are testament to this truth. We all thank you, Griffin, for your impact on higher education in Texas and education across the lifespan in Kerrville.