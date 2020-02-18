Branson’s Ozark Jubilee to perform Sunday at Cailloux

Branson, Missouri’s long-running Ozark Jubilee will bring their “Stars of the Grand Ole Opry” show to the Cailloux Theater for one performance only on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

The Jubilee’s all-star cast will be performing the music of the great stars of the Opry, including songs made famous by Roy Acuff, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Charlie Pride and Porter Waggoner.

This year, the Jubilee features Australian singer Jennifer Simmons, who has traveled the world appearing with many of the Grand Ole Opry’s greats.

The new male vocalist of the Jubilee is Doug Driesel, a vocalist many have described as “phenomenal,” with a five-octave range.

And, of course, the Jubilee wouldn’t be complete without an appearance by comedian and world-class fiddler “Doofus Doolittle,” who hosts the show and displays his championship fiddling skills.

Tickets can be purchased at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person or by phone, at 896-9393. They are also available online at www.CaillouxTheater.com.