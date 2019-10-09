KPSF announces ‘Frances Remschel Blair Grant Memorial Fund’

The Kerrville Public School Foundation (KPSF) announces the establishment of a new endowed memorial fund honoring former Kerrville ISD teacher Frances Remschel Blair. Mrs. Blair was a teacher at KISD for 27 years and this fund will honor her memory and passion for education.

The “Frances Remschel Blair Grant Memorial Fund” will be used to provide annual teaching grants for KISD classrooms. A significant initial contribution to the fund was made by family members.

Mrs. Blair touched the lives of many students as described in this loving tribute by her sons Richard and Donald Blair:

“Frances Remschel Blair was a dedicated career educator who had a tremendous influence on all who came through her classroom. Her career spanned 39 years in a variety of states.

“Frances was born in Kerrville, Texas, and is a product of Kerrville public schools. During her time at Tivy High School, she served as editor of The Antler, earned athletic letters, and earned the school’s highest honor in being named Student of the Year.

“After graduation from The University of Texas at Austin, Frances began her teaching career in Austin, Texas. After that first year, she (and a few of her sorority sisters) decided to move to California and educate the students there. There, she met her future husband Don. Don was serving in the United States Air Force, so she taught in various schools on and off base wherever Don was stationed. These years took her from the desert of California, to the San Francisco Bay Area, to Ogden, Utah.

“In 1968, when Don retired from the Air Force, they moved back to Kerrville to be near family. Frances began her career in Kerrville ISD as a sixth-grade teacher at Tivy Elementary.

“As times and school structures changed, she changed with them; she was always eager to do what was best for her students. She not only taught at Tivy Elementary, but also at Tivy Upper Elementary and Nimitz Elementary. Frances retired from KISD in 1995 with 27 years serving Kerrville students and 39 years overall. Her influence continues in classrooms and districts across the state as many of her students and student teachers continue in education careers today.”

Donations to the Frances Remschel Blair Grant Memorial Fund can be made online at kpsf.net/donate or by mail to: Kerrville Public School Foundation, 1009 Barnett Street, Kerrville, TX 78028. For more information, please contact KPSF Executive Director Evelyn Nelson at (830) 257-9282.

