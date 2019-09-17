Pat Pattillo announces for judge post

Local attorney Albert D. “Pat” Pattillo has announced his intent to run for 216th Judicial District Judge.

“With the recent notification from 216th Judicial District Judge N. Keith Williams that he will not seek a fourth term of office, I would like to follow him in service as your Judge of the 216th Judicial District Court in Kerr and Gillespie Counties. I am officially announcing that I, Albert D. “Pat” Pattillo III, am running for the 216th Judicial District Court,” Pattillo said. “I have practiced law for 30 years and have never run for an elected public office. After serving as an Assistant District Attorney in Harris County and as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of Texas in the Houston Division, my wife, Sheri, and I moved to Kerrville in 1995 to raise our family. I was in private practice in Kerrville until May of 2000 at which time Greg Richards and I decided to go into practice together. My best friend from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Stephen Harpold, joined us and we formed Pattillo, Richards & Harpold, P.C.”

For the past 24 years Pattillo’s practice of law has primarily been in the 198th and 216th Judicial Districts and is concentrated around family law, criminal defense, civil litigation, and mediation.

“Over the years I have worked hard to be fair and to receive the respect from the courts, my attorney peers and all those involved in the legal proceedings of which I have been a part,” Pattillo said. “Kerwin Overby, CPA and Shareholder at Davidson, Freedle, Espenhover, & Overby, P.C. has graciously agreed to serve as my campaign treasurer. As I announce my running for the 216th District Court, I very much appreciate your comments, your support, your prayers, and of course, your vote.”

The primary election is March 3. Williams’ term will end in December 2020.