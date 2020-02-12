Kerr County Sheriff candidate forum - Candidate responses

Candidates running for Kerr County Sheriff gathered last week at a forum held at Schreiner University and hosted by Kerrville United, Hill Country Community Journal, JAM Broadcasting and the university.

All six candidates were present at the forum and included Republican candidates KCSO public information and training officer Elias Garcia, Kerr County Jail corrections officer Tommy Hill, retired Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Mitch Lambdin, retired Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Larry Leitha and KCSO CID Capt. Carol Twiss; and Libertarian candidate Warren Funk.

Due to the length of the written story, we will be posting each segment of the candidates' responses daily.

Introductions

Mitch Lambdin

Lambdin was first to take the microphone for the introduction portion of the forum.

“About seven years ago, my wife of 33 years, Roxanne, and I decided that when I retired, we were going to get out of California and avoid that craziness and move our four kids down here to beautiful Kerr County,” Lambdin said. “I never intended to get back into law enforcement. I was just doing my time as a retired cop and volunteering at my church.”

Lambdin said he runs the men’s group at Notre Dame Catholic Church, visits the sick at Peterson Regional Medical Center and helped revamp the church and school security at Notre Dame.

“And I help set up an active shooter training day at the church and the school,” Lambdin said. “But God had other plans. When the sheriff announced his retirement, I knew I could make a difference.”

Lambdin said he is a 35-year law enforcement professional.

“I’ve led and commanded a patrol force twice the size of that of the Kerr County Sheriff’s office,” Lambdin said. “I ran a 45 prisoner jail, was the officer in charge of a gang unit, ran a 16-officer bomb detection canine unit, I worked counterterrorism and special operations.”

Lambdin said he helped plan the security for the Academy Awards, Presidential visits and has worked riots, gang wars, natural disasters and officer-involved shootings.

He said during his tenure with LAPD, he received more than 150 commendations.

Tommy Hill

Hill said he previously worked for the KCSO for “about 21 years” on patrol, narcotics for seven years and also worked in the Kerr County Jail.

Hill said he moved to Corpus Christi, where he worked in the penitentiary system for approximately seven years.

“In those seven years, I was a sergeant, became lieutenant, became a captain up there,” Hill said. “Administrative points up there (Corpus Christi) were as a lieutenant, were the budgets I had to do for the penitentiary. I also had about 3,000 inmates that I had to deal with up there and also 175 officers that I had to deal with during every single shift.”

Hill said he would have no problem with the administrative part of the Kerr County Sheriff’s job.

“The administrative part of doing things like this are pretty easy for me. It’s not that hard,” Hill said. “The budgets are not that difficult either. We can make this easy if we practice this every single day, every single week and every single month.”

Hill said he decided to come back to Kerr County after several years and is now working in the jail.

“I understand it (work in the jail), I love it,” Hill said. “Kerr County is a great place for everybody and anybody.”

Warren Funk

Funk introduced himself as a 75-year-old, retired physicist “with no experience in law enforcement.”

“So, I’m going to have to have a pretty good case to convince you that I should be here next year,” Funk said. “I think I have a good case, but you’re going to be the judges of that.”

Funk said he is running “on principle” and went on to say that the sheriff’s office is currently “not doing things it should be doing and there are things it is doing that it ought not be doing.”

He said his case rests on the foundational documents of this nation.

“We hold these truths to be evident … that all men are created equal, endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Funk said. “To ensure these rights, governments are instituted among men, driving their just powers from the consent of the governed. The Constitution is the designed and operating manual for our government. When elected, I will swear to uphold it and the laws, but statutes that infringe on rights, rather than ensuring our rights are, on their face, not constitutional, ought to be observed and certainly should not be enforced.”

Funk went on to explain that the “governed” should be allowed to decide what is constitutional and what is not.

“That’s us … the people in this room and the other citizens of Kerr County,” Funk said. “We are the authorities in determining constitutionality … not the courts.”

Funk accused Hierholzer of “not exercising his own judgment in deciding which laws are constitutional and which are not and he’s enforcing unconstitutional laws.”

Funk said, if elected, he would decide which laws are constitutional and which are not.

Elias Garcia

Garcia said he has lived in Kerr County for more than 44 years and is a 1980 Tivy High School graduate.

Garcia said he and his wife, Lupe, have five children, four of which are currently serving in the United States military.

Garcia said he is a 23-year law enforcement veteran, four with the Kerrville Police Department and 19 served with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

Garcia said his experience in law enforcement includes telecommunications, corrections, patrol, warrants, extradition, court security, criminal investigations and said he is currently the public information officer and training sergeant with the KCSO. Garcia said he is also serving as the crime prevention officer for the department and is the Crime Stoppers coordinator.

“Also SWAT negotiator for the last 13 years and team leader for the last six,” Garcia said. “I have over 3,400 hours with TCOLE (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), I’m a TCOLE instructor. I’m a master peace officer and also hold my telecommunications license and mental health license.”

Garcia said he recently retired with H-E-B after 35 years, 32 of which he said was in management with the grocery store chain.

“I wanted to bring to your attention that the I think the biggest thing in law enforcement and management in the retail world is people,” Garcia said. “I think that’s the most important thing that I want to bring to the sheriff’s office. I brought that every day that I had with H-E-B and I would like to bring that over to the sheriff’s office, taking care of our people and taking care of our community.”

Carol Twiss

“After the sheriff decided not to be the sheriff anymore, I thought about it, prayed about it, and discussed it with a number of people and came to the conclusion that that I would like to try to do this job … for many reasons,” Twiss said. “I have 28 years of law enforcement experience, all with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, excluding nine months I spent with Kendall County.”

More reasons, Twiss cited, were more personal.

“I have had the privilege of being tutored by our sheriff to run the jail. I was jail administrator and I managed that facility when it was at the courthouse and I was first jail administrator when we moved it to its current location,” Twiss said.

Twiss said she has worked in the patrol division of the KCSO. She has also managed the warrants division, dispatch, court security and has spent the last 17 years as the chief investigator, overseeing criminal investigations for Hierholzer.

“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with the sheriff and the other members of our administrative staff and I believe we have the best department around,” Twiss said. “And I know that because I’ve heard people tell us … from our prosecutors to other agencies.”

Twiss said operating the KCSO is akin to operating a business.

“It’s a multi-million dollar business that could cost the taxpayers a lot of money if it’s mismanaged in the form of lawsuits,” Twiss said. “And if you don’t know what you’re doing in there, you can get yourself sued. I think knowing the business is going to be the most important thing. It’s not a friendship with people. It’s a business of making sure the citizens of Kerr County are taken care of efficiently and properly and the laws are enforced correctly … that criminal cases are managed properly and the inmates are taken care of.”

Larry Leitha

Leitha said he is a graduate of Center Point High School. He said he became a police officer in 1989 and was hired by the Medina County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy for two-and-a-half years.

“From there I went to the Divine Police Department as a patrol sergeant for two-and-a-half years,” Leitha said. “After that I was accepted and graduated from the DPS academy in 1994.”

Leitha said his first assignment was in Parmer County as a Trooper and eventually returned to Divine.

“In 1999 I promoted to DPS Narcotics sergeant. At that time I was stationed in Laredo and worked San Antonio and was able to work my way back to Kerrville,” Leitha said. “While I was a narcotics sergeant, I was assigned to the FBI’s Safe Street Violent Gang Task Force, where I participated for two-and-a-half years.”

Leitha said during that time they concentrated on “Tier 1 Gangs,” such as the Mexican Mafia, Aryan Brotherhood and MS 13.

Leitha said upon completion of the SSVGTF assignment, he worked with ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshal Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Secret Service and Governor’s Protective Detail, where he worked until he retired.

In 2015, Leitha said, he became a DPS Special Agent and was assigned to the border for three years working human trafficking, drug trafficking and smuggling cases.

Personally, Leitha said he has four children and four grandchildren, is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, previously served on the Center Point ISD Board of Trustees a