KC Fair opens this weekend, parade Saturday

The 39th Annual Kerr County Fair runs Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 24-27, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, and area residents are invited to participate in all the activities offered for young and old.

Events include a cook-off, creative arts, a dance, a 4-H and FFA Jackpot show, bull-riding, Laser Tag, Swifty Swine Races and a carnival.

There is a Thursday special for the Carnival Midway, 5-10 p.m. with no gate fee.

There’s free parking all weekend. Admission to the fair is $3 for one person, and two people for $5 on Friday.

Children ages 10 and under enter for free when accompanied by an adult.

Admission is $10 on Saturday, with ages 10 and under admitted free.

On Sunday, admission is $5 per person, ages 10 and under free; and each paid admission includes a $5 wristband discount.

Gates will be open for the County Fair on Friday 5-10 p.m. for the carnival; Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parade

The County Fair Parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. The route begins at North and Earl Garrett streets, turns left on Water St., and proceeds east to E or F streets where it will disband.

It will include youth organizations, elected officials, commercial and nonprofit units, marching units, various vehicles, and County Fair Queen contestants.

Scholarship Pageant

The new Kerr County Fair Queen’s Court is traditionally chosen in the Scholarship Pageant held Sunday at 11 a.m.

The KCFA provides three scholarships to the Fair Queen, princess and duchess, ranging from $500 to $1,000.

Creative Arts

The Creative Arts Department includes arts and crafts; painting and photography; needlework; quilts; sewing; horticulture; crops and products; canning; and baking and candy.

All entries must be the work of the exhibitor and completed since the end of the 2018 fair unless otherwise noted. Quilts can take more than one year to complete due to their complexity.

The 4-H and FFA Jackpot Show by school-age owner-exhibitors will include a variety of livestock entries.

The Kerr County Champion Cook-off includes categories for chili, pinto beans, salsa, and barbecue.

Bull riding and other events will be held on Saturday at the rodeo provided by Lester Meier Rodeo Company.

Also planned are Mutton Bustin’, and stick-horse races for youngsters.

For more information, e-mail kcfa@ktc.com, or visit the fair’s website at www.kerrcounty fair.com for specific times for individual events.

The Kerr County Fair Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization providing the residents of Kerr, Bandera, Real, Edwards, Kimble, Gillespie and Kendall counties an opportunity to exhibit their skills and receive recognition for their achievements; promoting the welfare of the family, home and community.