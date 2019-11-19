Pet adoption, microchip event set for Nov. 23

A pet adoption and microchip event is planned on Saturday, Nov. 23, by Kerr County Animal Services at its animal control facility, 3600 Loop 534 in Kerrville.

“All our available cats and dogs will be up for adoption from 9 a.m. until noon,” said KCAS Adoption Coordinator Nichole Golden.

The adoption fee at the KCAS center is $50 for each unsterilized (not spayed/neutered) cat or dog. The fee goes toward the expense of spay/neuter procedure, a rabies vaccination, a microchip and the pet’s registration with the city and county. “If the pet is currently sterilized, the adoption fee will be $20, which goes toward the cost of the rabies vaccination, microchip and city/county registration,” Golden explained.

“We also have the Family Fit program – a one-week trial period for Kerr County residents only who want to ensure that an adoption candidate will be a good addition to their families and households,” she said.

Microchipping Offered

During the Nov. 23 event, KCAS employees will also offer Kerr County pet owners microchipping for their pets at a nominal cost of $5 each.

“The microchips come with a lifetime registration, meaning there are no yearly subscription fees and there will never be any additional cost beyond the $5 initial fee, regardless of how many times you must change or update your contact information,” Golden said.

KCAS uses Datamars/Petlink microchips, which are ISO compatible for reliable identification. They are FDA-approved chips and are proven to be bio-compatible for pets.

To qualify for the microchipping, Kerr County residents must bring their pets to the animal operations center and provide either a valid driver’s license or identification card to verify their residence within the county.

“We encourage all our local pet owners to take advantage of this inexpensive opportunity to chip their pets for their own protection,” Golden said. “If you love them, you will chip them!”

For more information about the Nov. 23 pet adoption/microchip event, contact Kerr County Animal Services at 257-3100.