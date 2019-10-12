Fire leads to arson arrest - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

Fire leads to arson arrest

Posted: Saturday, October 12, 2019 12:00 am

A Kerr County man was charged with arson after he reportedly started a fire inside his mother’s mobile home located in 100 block of Sherwood drive, in Comfort on Saturday at 1:11 p.m.

According to Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Carol Twiss, Eduardo Guadalupe Moreno Hernandez confessed to havng created a mixture of flamable materials, placing the mixture inside the home and ignited a fire.

“Thankfully, the mixture had a high flash point, causing it to not burn fast and it never really caught, so there was minimal damage and no injuries,” Twiss said.

Hernandez was charged with arson and is being held in the Kerr County jail, pending a $20,000 surety bond, Twiss said.

