County mulls FY20 KEDC budget, park

Kerr County Commissioners received an overview of the proposed Kerr Economic Develop- ment Corporation budget for FY20 at their regular meeting July 22, and approved “primitive camping” by members of an archeological group in Flat Rock Park next June.

They also voted to continue charging citizens an optional $10 County Road & Bridge fee when they register vehicles, allowed by state Transportation Code, with $10 of each registration dedicated to the county’s Road and Bridge Fund.

KEDC proposed budget

Commissioners got an overview of the goals of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation and its proposed 2019-20 budget at the July 22 meeting from Chief Operating Officer Gil Salinas.

The introductory letter in the agenda said the KEDC is starting its ninth year of retaining and creating job opportunities in Kerrville and Kerr County.

Salinas presented a Power Point of information on their work to date, including surveys that tell them area citizens and businesspersons want selective economic growth; quality jobs versus quantity; continued maintenance of the “fabric of the Hill Country; and practice of financial responsibility.

“Basically we have been asked to do more with less and don’t disrupt the lifestyle here,” Salinas said.

Because of the local demographics, he said, they can’t afford to go after the “big fish.” Kerr County doesn’t have large-enough facilities or adequate land, he said, and we lack “human capital” (trained workforce), so they have to mitigate that.

The “sweet spot” for Kerr County is new businesses with 40-60-person operation, looking for “inclusive economic development” and to champion local development that includes “quality of place.” That uses talent and companies here and creates a brand for the Kerrville area.

He said local action plans are part of the City of Kerrville’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan, while already being worked on through the chamber and KEDC’s plans. He called his first few months here “an immersion tour.”

Business retention and expansion lead their action items and they have a goal of performance indicators for what they want to accomplish by the end of the FY20 fiscal year.

Salinas said they have been making connections with highers-up in existing local industries, and will be continuing quarterly meetings with representatives of those industries, companies and businesses; and they’ve expanded their local board.

Executive Director Walt Koenig told county officials that since their last report they have “delivered” on three possible new businesses, including “site selectors” visiting the area. They have two others ongoing in discussions now and one other starting the process.

“We also are ‘back on the map’ as far as Austin (state government) is concerned. There are some state funds available for recruitment,” Koenig said, “and we have four real opportunities in the pipeline now. Three of those have 40-60 jobs and one is larger.”

He and Salinas said they are asking more from county and other supporters than last year - $400,000 total – compared to $213,000 last fiscal year; and one of their wishes is to make an experienced part-time staffer fulltime.

County Judge Rob Kelly thanked the duo for their presentation; and Commissioner Jonathan Letz said the request for budget support for KEDC is already on the list of budget expenses they are considering.

Road & Bridge fee, vehicle registration

Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves got court approval to continue charging citizens a county-optional $10 County Road & Bridge fee when they register vehicles, allowed by state Transportation Code.

Reeves said $10 of each registration is dedicated to the Kerr County Road and Bridge Fund; and by state figures, in the 2018 calendar year Kerr County collected $560,850 from this fee. This fee has been collected for at least six years, Reeves said.

His request was timed to meet the state’s Sept. 1 deadline for approval, and will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.

Primitive Camping,

Flat Rock Park

Jake Williamson, manager of the River Star Arts & Event Park and Hill Country Youth Event Center, got county approval to possibly use not only River Star Park but also Flat Rock Lake for 10 days next June for “primitive camping” for members of the Texas Archeological Society when they meet in Kerrville.

Williamson said members who prefer primitive camping will use River Star Park first and Flat Rock would be for “overflow,” with added port-potties and minus the designated Dog Park and the boat ramp.

He will update commissioners when the TAS has firmer numbers of participants.

Auction agreement,

sale of property

Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer got court approval for an auction agreement between Trey Garrett and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office for the sale of property awarded to the KCSO.

He said this stemmed from a criminal case in which a suspect stole “several hundred dollars” from a citizen and then bought equipment including 50 guns, a recreational vehicle and pickup truck. He was caught and found guilty; and the court ordered KCSO to sell the equipment and give the proceeds to the crime victim.

Hierhozler said whatever the auction raises both online and “live,” the suspect is still ordered to make restitution of the rest.

Kelly called it “a customized court-ordered sheriff’s sale” and the court approved it by a 4-0 vote. (Tom Moser was absent from this meeting.)

Presentation, Historical

Commission

The Kerr County Historical Commission, represented by Chairman Julie Leonard, was presented with a “Distinguished Service Award” from the Texas Historical Commission during the meeting.

The certificate read, “2018 Distinguished Service Award to Kerr County Historical Commission in recognition of its active and well-balanced preservation program,” and was signed by Mark Wolfe, executive director.

Leonard reminded commissioners they have won this state award each year for 11 years; and this year Kerr was one of 65 counties in the state to be honored. As chairman, she was the one to fill out the state’s multi-page on-line form including many questions about this county’s organization and its aims, activities and projects; and she thanked commissioners’ court members for their local support.

4-H Golf Challenge

Carla Schuster from the Juvenile Probation Department presented two teens who participated in the 2019 4-H Golf Challenge State Tournament, for congratulations from commissioners on the team’s second-place finish.

Schuster called this a special program under the Juvenile Probation office here, and introduced Donovan Ervin and Peyton Torkelson. Team member Owen Martin was not present.

She described this as a “three-person scramble” and said it’s a state-wide 4-H program. In Kerrville, the teens played the equivalent of half a golf tournament on the Riverhill Golf Course, and took a test on their knowledge of golf.

She said trophies for the top three teams were sponsored by local organizations and businesses.

Visitors’ forum

Ward Jones of Kerrville announced to the court the formation of a new local 501(c)3 organization, “Wounded Warrior Project,” formed to raise funds in an annual gala in Kerrville, with proceeds to be given to the San Antonio office (one of 27 in the country) for benefits for wounded warriors in more than the Kerrville area.

Jones said the new local group has its inaugural event planned for the evening of Nov. 9 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center to include a sit-down dinner and live music.

He said the local organization has formed a board of local officers, including Walt Koenig of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.