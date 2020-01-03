First baby of year, decade arrives

A proud Kerr County family welcomed Kerr County's first baby of the new decade Thursday morning.

Liam Beregond Hicks was born at 5 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the Baby Place at Peterson Regional Medical Center, weighing in at 6 lbs., 14 ounces and measuring 20 inches long to proud parents Lara and Ben Hicks.

Big sister, Brynn, 3, was anxiously awaiting his arrival at home on Friday.

"She wasn't able to come up to the room to see him, but we have been FaceTiming with her and she is so excited," Lara said.

As is tradition at PRMC, Liam and his family received a large gift basket filled with baby items to commemorate his being the first child born of the year.

Liam's due date, however, had been Jan. 16.

"Even though he came early, he was healthy and to birth went smoothly," Lara said.

Lara said she had been in labor with Brynn for nearly two days, but Liam arrived in only 11 hours.