First baby of year, decade arrives - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

First baby of year, decade arrives

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 3, 2020 4:21 pm

First baby of year, decade arrives 0 comments

A proud Kerr County family welcomed Kerr County's first baby of the new decade Thursday morning.

Liam Beregond Hicks was born at 5 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the Baby Place at Peterson Regional Medical Center, weighing in at 6 lbs., 14 ounces and measuring 20 inches long to proud parents Lara and Ben Hicks.

Big sister, Brynn, 3, was anxiously awaiting his arrival at home on Friday.

"She wasn't able to come up to the room to see him, but we have been FaceTiming with her and she is so excited," Lara said.

As is tradition at PRMC, Liam and his family received a large gift basket filled with baby items to commemorate his being the first child born of the year.

Liam's due date, however, had been Jan. 16.

"Even though he came early, he was healthy and to birth went smoothly," Lara said.

Lara said she had been in labor with Brynn for nearly two days, but Liam arrived in only 11 hours.

Posted on Friday, January 3, 2020 4:21 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]