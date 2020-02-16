Kerr County Sheriff candidate forum - Candidate responses Part 5 (Final)

Candidates running for Kerr County Sheriff gathered last week at a forum held at Schreiner University and hosted by Kerrville United, Hill Country Community Journal, JAM Broadcasting and the university.

The two-hour event was livestreamed and can be viewed by logging onto www.KerrvilleUnited.com.

All six candidates were present at the forum and included Republican candidates KCSO public information and training officer Elias Garcia, Kerr County Jail corrections officer Tommy Hill, retired Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Mitch Lambdin, retired Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Larry Leitha and KCSO CID Capt. Carol Twiss; and Libertarian candidate Warren Funk.

Due to the length of the written story, we will be posting each segment of the candidates' responses daily.

Recently, the State of Texas added a requirement that new jail administrators must obtain a 100 percent passing rate on a state jail administrator test. In the absence of a certified jail administrator, the sheriff must do the day-to-day operations of that jail. Do you feel that you’re experience qualifies you to serve effectively as the jail administrator, and why?

Tommy Hill

“That’s the test that Carol (Twiss) was talking about a while ago, where she got 100 percent, and it is something that is very, very important to have also, including being a sheriff yourself, you have to make sure that you have it, because one day you’ll have to run that jail. My experience brings me back to working in the penitentiary, working in the jail, working in the federal penitentiaries. So working the jail and doing everything I need to do in the jail, as far as being a jail administrator, would be something I would be able to do and one the biggest things to do is to take that test and make sure you pass it. You can take it over and over again until you pass it. Most people don’t understand how hard that test is. It’s a pretty difficult test to take.”

Mitch Lambdin

“Yes, I feel I can do that and I will familiarize myself with that as much as possible, but based on my experience of running another jail … it was a busy city jail, with a lot of turnover, with a lot of problems … I feel I am very qualified to do that.”

Larry Leitha

“I feel very confident I could do that and step in their place. As a young deputy, I used to work in the jail when they were short-handed. I would feel very comfortable in being able to take that on, in that role, when the time is needed, but also I would depend on my staff to help me through that, but I have total confidence I would be able to run the jail.”

Carol Twiss

“I have experience in running a jail. I have experience in all levels, from jailer to jail administrator. I have a master jailer license. I’ve passed the TCOLE test to be a jail administrator and I passed every jail inspection I ever had when I ran the jail. So, I do believe I could successfully run it.”

Warren Funk

“Obviously, in my position, I would have to work very hard to make sure that the jail administrator and her assistant stuck around so that this job was done properly. Hopefully, over time, I could learn enough of the ropes to at least step in in an emergency from time-to-time, but that would not be my favorite part of the job, I’m sure.”

Elias Garcia

“I’ve been a corrections officer. I still hold my corrections license. I think it goes back into the training. I do have the test. I have been studying for that test, but it’s been a busy couple of months. But, still think it goes back to leadership. I think that if the scenario was to come into play of taking on that task and that role, I think it goes back to having excellent department heads backing your administration that can help you lead the way and it goes back to the leadership and strong skill sets that these individuals, employees, jailers and our staff, especially our sergeants have. They would certainly be great to have the dynamics of having them at a roundtable and at an administration level, where they will take us down the road to success until these challenges are taken care of.”

There has been an increase of immigration violations arrests in Kerr County. The current sheriff’s policy is to honor all ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detention requests. Would you continue this policy if elected sheriff?

Mitch Lambdin

“Simple answer is ‘Yes.’ It’s a good policy. It’s a sound policy and it needs to be continued. I have no issue with that policy whatsoever.”

Larry Leitha

“Yes. I would continue to honor that and continue to work with them (ICE). I think it’s a really good idea and a good program.”

Carol Twiss

“I believe there is a legal way to come to the United States and I support that, but if you’re here illegally, then I think you need to be detained and returned.”

Warren Funk

“I, too, would continue to support that policy.”

Elias Garcia

“I would support that policy. Our procedures that we use right now are excellent. They are used quite often, at least weekly. We have a lot of detainers that go on and I believe that every type of foreign national should be vetted.”

Tommy Hill

“It’s a policy that is well-needed and I would agree with that.”

An idea has been discussed that includes relocating the animal shelter facility, adjacent to the county jail. What is your opinion on integrating jail operations and the animal shelter programs.

Larry Leitha

“I think that as long as there is room there for it, then I am up for that. I’m good with it. Also, I’ve been asked about trustees (inmates) being able to help out over there. I think that as long as you have the trustees to be able to do that, I think it’s a really good idea, if the room allows for it be there.”

Carol Twiss

“I think it’s an excellent idea. It gives our staff the ability to take our inmates to help take care of the animals and have the animals integrated with people, so that they are easier to adopt out. And, I think it could help the inmates have something to do besides create havoc. I think it is an important thing. So, I am all for it. I think they should put it all under the sheriff’s office.”

Warren Funk

“It’s not clear to me that the animal shelter is a necessary county function in any case, but I am taken aback by the idea of integrating the operation of an animal shelter with the sheriff’s office. I have no idea what that means until I learn more about the details what that integration might consist of … I’d like to look at it from a distance.”

Elias Garcia

“I think that implementing that program is an excellent idea. The animal control right now does a very good job for us with Kerr County. As a leader, if I become sheriff, I would love to assist and help out in any way I can. I think rehabilitation in some way with inmates to get involved is an excellent idea. I think the private sector would also be an area that they could look into and assist, but certainly opening up the paradigms of being able to be a department head working with other department heads and working with our county officials would be an excellent area that that I’d love to bring to the table. I think it falls back to another issue of an advisory board, where you could bring that in if this is implemented by the commissioners and goes forward.”

Tommy Hill

“I believe it’s a good idea. It’s being used in several states up north and out west, actually. And, when I read on this, it keeps the inmates busy. It keeps them from causing problems and they know if they cause problems, they know they can’t go out there and be with that animal that day. So far, from what I read, it’s an excellent idea, but we also have to figure out what the cost is going to be to have another officer out there with the trustees to make sure they don’t run off.”

Mitch Lambdin

“I also concur. However, we need to do things smartly. We need to make sure we really take a good look at what we’re doing and there is a lot of programs that I’ve seen in my history that I thought were really bad ideas and they turned out to be great. This, on its face, looks good, but we need to make sure we’re not doing anything that’s going to incur costs. We don’t want to create a problem that’s going to drain the sheriff’s office budget. We need to make sure we have the inmates who qualify for that. If we do the research and find out it’s feasible, then I have no problem doing that, but, again, I have no problem saying ‘No’ if it doesn’t work for you, the citizen.”

What do you know about the Sandra Bland Act?

Carol Twiss

“The Sandra Bland Act was created after a woman died from suicide in a jail and it created more strict rules on your staff for monitoring inmates. It also requires that the jail administrator take that test.”

Warren Funk

“Everything I know about the Sandra Bland Act, I just heard from Ms. Twiss.”

Elias Garcia

“The program that started after the Sandra Bland Act has even gone into state-required mandatory training. It’s a civilian interaction training that all law enforcement, regardless of what license you have, is a mandatory 2-3 hour course that you take. It’s also mandatory in regards to corrections. They are teaching this that’s implemented and mandatory now that’s going through. It’s the interaction in regards to being able to take advantage of how civilians will talk to law enforcement. They are teaching it now in classrooms in regards to the future for licenses, in regards to teaching students how to talk to law enforcement and this is what has come in regards to the civilian interaction training.”

Tommy Hill

“We do need a lot of training on this, especially on suicides itself. Right now in the jail, every 15-20 minutes, we have to get up and go out there and check every single inmate to make sure they are alive, make sure they’re breathing. We do need a lot of training on this.”

Mitch Lambdin

“We need to make sure that we have the training, but that we are doing the follow-through to make sure that our personnel are doing what they need to do to prevent these types of in-custody deaths. It’s imperative that we don’t do the ‘check box’ thing. I’ve seen it and I’ve had to admonish jailers in the past. It’s not just putting your initials on a form, you have to make sure people understand the intent behind what they are doing and that they follow through and that really comes with leadership and that comes with setting the tone in your organization, that what we do matters … that there are reasons behind what we do and it’s not just following this ‘new thing’ that they gave us to do. So, that’s how I would make sure we really comply with these decisions.”

Larry Leitha

“I just recently completed my 2-hour training on that. But basically, it goes back to the officer and the violator and how you treat them and how they perceive you, but it does go back to training. It’s all about understanding them and them understanding you as a violator. But it all goes back to training.”

Hierholzer shed light on the origin of the Sandra Bland Act, stating that the law was created after a black woman was arrested on a routine traffic violation and was found dead in her jail cell days after her arrest. He said that the Texas Commission on Jail Standards issued at least 10 new rules in 2019 that stemmed from the Sandra Bland Act, including providing mental health professionals inside the jail 24 hours per day.

What do you think of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office C.E.R.T. (Citizen Emergency Response Team) program and how will you use this asset?

Warren Funk

“Getting citizens involved in the sheriff’s emergency response team must open you up to some liability, so I’m not sure I wouldn’t want to know a whole lot more about C.E.R.T. before I made any statements on how I would modify it.”

Elias Garcia

“We’ve implemented our C.E.R.T. team anywhere from recently at our livestock show to be able to be in a trailer and using them with the technology and handsets and being able to log everything from all the departments and all the officers that are used. We can use them on a high-level scale in regards to search. We’ve used them in assistance with traffic control in incidents that have been out there as far as setting up stations. We’ve used C.E.R.T. a couple of years ago with bad fires in Edwards County and Real County. It’s a great specialized team that’s overseen by the excellent emergency management coordinator with the sheriff’s office. It’s implemented in regards to emergency management and they are great folks and have extensive training. They can be used in so many ways, even with our volunteer fire departments, but especially in emergency management.”

Tommy Hill

“C.E.R.T. is a great idea. You can use them for searches, like Eli was saying, you can use them for just about anything. It helps our manpower at the sheriff’s office. It helps make sure we put plenty of people out on the road that we need. If a child gets lost, we can use them also in searching for that child. It puts more people out there. C.E.R.T. is a great thing to have.”

Mitch Lambdin

“Anytime you can get the community involved is a good thing. It gets them more interaction with law enforcement. They have more training. They are better citizens. I highly encourage the continued use of C.E.R.T. C.E.R.T. is a good program that has a larger umbrella and they provide very good training. So, I certainly would continue with what they are doing and I would also consider a reserve deputy program for people that go through the necessary requirements from TCOLE to be certified, if there are people that want to do that sort of thing. These are force multipliers. We keep talking about budgets and we don’t want to hire more and spend more, so if we can do more with volunteers, I certainly encourage that.”

Larry Leitha

“The C.E.R.T. program is really good. Out here on the campaign trail, I’ve had many people ask if I would keep that C.E.R.T. program if I were elected. I know the community is really big on it and I would continue to use that. You would be using them as a non-commissioned position. There is just an array of ways you could take advantage of them and to keep them interested in law enforcement and to support law enforcement. Yes, I would definitely continue that program.”

Carol Twiss

“We’ve been very fortunate to have a C.E.R.T. program and our C.E.R.T. officers and personnel are trained to not only do search and rescue, but also to help search crime scenes. We’ve used them for that. I think they are important. They are vital. They help us in many, many ways. I would love see a younger group participate as well. They do a great job and I would like to see them not just in outside work, but more inside the office.”

Closing Statements

Larry Leitha

“If elected, I intend on utilizing my 30 years of law enforcement experience, over 5,000 hours of training, my relationship with multi-law enforcement agencies, my business administrative skills as a former school board member and Trentco Management regional manager to enhance the performance of the duty as sheriff. The reason I am running for sheriff is because law enforcement is in my blood. It’s what I do. It’s what I am. I worked all parts of the great State of Texas and I’ve truly been honored and blessed to come to the place I call home to run for your Kerr County Sheriff. I grew up here. My four children grew up here. I’m very familiar with Kerr County and the citizens who live within are dear to me. My goal is to keep this county safe and a desirable place to live. I have put people in jail for 30 years and now my experience leads to administration. I will lead the team by example. I am willing to roll up my sleeves, work hard, increase my morale at the department and earn the trust and respect of each individual that works for me. I have worked hard to be informed of the functions needed, challenges facing the department and am committed to work side-by-side with the current sheriff and staff as soon as possible to lead from Day One. I am confident in my abilities to train, supervise, delegate, serve and perform the duties of Kerr County Sheriff. Although I have served various places in the great State of Texas, my heart has always been in this community.”

Warren Funk

“It’s probably abundantly clear to everyone in the audience here that I’m not running to fine tune the sheriff’s department. I have fundamental changes in mind and it’s on that basis that I’m asking for your vote. Our most fundamental right is to be secure in our person and property. That is a right that I would enforce to the very best of my ability. My attitude in enforcing the law is ‘no victim, no crime.’ There’s far too many victimless crimes being prosecuted in this country, with the result that we have the embarrassment of having the largest fraction of our adult population behind bars than any country in the world. This is something that I would like to see stopped and I think it is within our constitutional power to do that.”

Mitch Lambdin

“This is a time of transition. We’ve had the consistent leadership for the last 20 years. We see changes in our communities. We see push for increased growth. We see the outside world bombarding us, coming into our county all the time. My wife and I moved our family here for the quality of life here … for the commitment to faith and conservative values here. So, I want to keep it that way. Now is the time to take over with a sheriff that has experience running large organizations, running law enforcement operations … someone that knows crime prevention molds at the leadership level of how to deploy people, who brings a fresh look … a different look … it might be a good thing, I think to have someone that has had a different approach for 35 years. I pledge to you to run a transparent administration and one that has always done it at an honorable level.”

Elias Garcia

“Leadership is not about being in charge. It’s about taking care of the people in your charge. Qualifications, experience and training are essential and are attributes that every successful leader should have in any type of business or profession. But I believe that there is asset that is even more valuable than those three. It’s character, who you are and how you execute it, true character that you’ve demonstrated throughout your life and not just in the last year. If I’m elected, I look forward to taking our team down the road to success, upholding moral and Christian values, while providing the best public safety in our community with integrity, while protecting the great State of Texas and the United States Constitution.”

Carol Twiss

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am not a politician. I’m a police officer and an administrator. I did not come to this decision lightly. I love what I do. I love who I do it for. And, I love the people I work with. I think it is important to remember that we work for the citizens of Kerr County and we owe them an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay. I don’t come to work and work half a day or talk on my phone all day or sit on the porch. I come to work every day early and I leave late and I come out at night and I answer my phone 24 hours a day and I want to continue to do that.”

Tommy Hill

“I want to be a great leader. Being a great leader has to be someone with Christian values and has to be somebody that comes out there and takes care of their people … has to be somebody that goes out there and helps each other and try to promote those people to get better every single day and that’s what I want to do with the sheriff’s department. I want to make sure everybody knows exactly what to do and how to be trained in doing the things that they’re doing and make sure they have the same values that I have, so we could get moving forward. I have 36 years experience in law enforcement. I’ve worked as a deputy. I’ve worked in the jail. I worked in dispatch. I also worked in the state penitentiary and I worked in a federal penitentiary, so my experience goes a long ways.”

Wrapup

Hierholzer closed the forum by encouraging each citizen to visit each candidate’s website and Facebook pages. He suggested asking questions of them that have not yet been asked.

“This is a suit-happy world. It can cost you extreme amounts in liability insurance if we don’t have the right person in there. I’ve been fortunate just in the last year alone, we started with 11 federal lawsuits and I think right now I have three,” Hierholzer said. “In all the 20 years I’ve been sheriff, we’ve never lost one (lawsuit) and I hope we never do, but it doesn’t take much.”

