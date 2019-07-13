SU hosting ‘Western Art Academy,’ students

Twenty-four high school art students have been studying and living at Schreiner University since June 16 to learn all the aspects of creating and selling art, both painting and sculpture.

This long-standing Western Art Academy at SU also is a college credit course for each of the participating students.

They are “graduating” Saturday, July 13, with an exhibition of their completed art pieces, two paintings and two sculptures each, to be offered in a silent auction.

The students were chosen to apply to this annual program through their participation and placing in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Scholarship Art competition.

As art pieces are sold there, the scholarship fund gets most of the proceeds while a portion goes to the young artists.

Working artist Kevin Chupik has been lead instructor for painting, with artist William Kalwick as his teaching partner.

In the sculpture studios, instructors have been sculptors Margaret Drake and Burneta Venosdel.

Instructors emphasized this is not an “art camp.” This is an art academy with professional artist instructors, and an on-campus college experience for the students.

Liliana Lovisa is the Western Art Academy Scholarship Program director for Schreiner University

This year is the 35th year of the Houston LS and Rodeo, Kalwick said.

He is a fulltime painter in Houston and has real-life business experience in the art world in addition to teaching.

Chupik is from Fort Worth where he has been an art teacher for 20 years including at Texas Christian University, and has exhibited his own paintings for 30 years.

Academy classes

The participating students were divided into two groups after their arrival at SU, with one group starting their academy days in the painting studio in the Kathleen Cailloux Hall, and the other starting in the sculpture studio in the Moody Science Building.

They switched places midway through.

To provide them with “models” for their paintings and sculpture, they visited a working farm, as a group, and some costumed cowboys and other visitors brought live longhorns and other cattle, horses and a mule to the Schreiner campus one day.

The students photographed or sketched the people, animals and wagons so they could refer to their photos – mainly on their iPads or smart phones – as they worked in the art studios.

Painting

Last week, painting student Hector Maldonado, a 2019 high school graduate in the Houston area, said he competed in the Houston LS&R art competition with a colored pencil drawing.

His was included in the auction there and drew a winning bid of $240,000. He receives 15 percent of that money.

He was chosen to interview for the SU Western Art Academy, as a result.

(Some of his fellow painting students were calling him “Mr. Grand Champion.”)

Maldonado said he has applied to attend San Jacinto Community College in Pasadena.

Painting student Julia Espino said she would be a senior in a Cypress ISD high school in 2019-20, and she was a finalist in the Houston art competition after entering a watercolor painting.

Her painting was not auctioned off in Houston but she applied to attend this Western Art Academy.

The lady in her painting last week was a “model” at a farm that the academy students visited as part of their activities.

Espino said in the sculpture class she chose to create the bust of a Jersey cow, mainly “because it had pretty eyelashes.”

Her major in college is uncertain at this stage, she said.

Abigail Manchaca attended the Art Academy after graduating from Friendswood High School last spring, where she studied art for four years.

She called the academy “an awesome experience.”

Sculpture

The first thing the new sculptors were asked to do was make a two-dimensional “bas relief” by pressing out a design of their choosing from a four-inch square of clay as a base; and finish it in two days.

The second thing they were expected to learn in the sculpture studio was to build the metal armature required to be the base of the sculpture, no larger than 16x16-inches.

The instructors said this was required for them to learn the mechanics and engineering in sculpting, and be smart about the math involved. They said this teaches them to create a roadmap for themselves and learn to problem-solve.

This step was proving difficult for most of them, including the instructors, as the metal pieces had to be bent in each student’s planned design shape, then layered on posts in a certain order and fastened securely with nuts and bolts using a wrench.

Only then could they start adding pliable clay to that armature to create their sculpture.

Instructors said the students were using an oil-based clay that stays pliable a longer time, especially when warm, and they had recommended students ask their parents to bring ice chests when they return to pick up their children and any unsold sculptures.

Andres Lagarda, who will be a high school junior in the fall, said he was taking art classes in school, and for the Houston art competition he entered a bull drawn with colored pencils. This was his second entry in the Houston show.

His drawing this year was not in the Houston auction, but he was chosen to apply for the SU academy. He chose to create a steer in the sculpting studio.

Noopur Dayal from Sugar Land will be a junior in high school in the fall.

She said the academy classes are her first attempt at sculpting. Her first subject was a rooster but she chose to paint that instead.

As she worked to fasten her armature pieces together, she said she didn’t know there was so much to do before making a sculpture.

Academy logistics

Students chosen to attend this Art Academy have been housed in on-campus apartments (vacated for the summer by SU’s regular students).

They were making their own food choices as the apartments gave them access to kitchens.

They said for fun they were allowed use of the on-campus swimming pool, and they played soccer and some indoor basketball in a gym on campus.