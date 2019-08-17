County mulls tax rate, budget

Kerr County Commissioners followed their regular meeting Monday, Aug. 14, with a workshop in which they reviewed the proposed budget to date, finalized the proposed budget, and discussed the proposed tax rate to fund that budget.

No votes were taken on these three items.

But they discussed the following:

• grand total expenditures of $36,588,657 for fiscal year 2020 ($28,789,437 from the General Fund and balance from “special revenue funds);

• a total deficit of $2,834,271;

• an estimated ending reserve balance of $8,760,873 or 23.94 percent of the budget;

• and estimated tax revenue of $24,426,630 plus other revenue of $9,902,756.

They briefly discussed the current tax rate of $0.515 per $100 valuation (split between maintenance and operations, and debt serviced) and among them agreed to leave the tax rate where it is set now. Kelly said with the deficit they have listed, he didn’t see any way to cut the tax rate.

He also finished the discussion about what he called “over-budgeting” and then turning in excess funds at the end of the fiscal year, by saying that next year he plans to know what was turned back in and to trim 4.5 percent off the FY21 budget.

This followed a discussion led by Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer that, as a department head, he always has started budgets assuming he will be fully staffed and have no leftover salaries or other funds, though he periodically loses employees, as do other departments, and some operational costs such as insurance and food for inmates can change.

He does want to find funds to electronically “scramble” one existing radio frequency for non-public calls between officers, calling it a matter of public safety, with scanners available for the public to listen.

Commissioners are scheduled to “tentatively approve the proposed budget” on Wednesday, Aug. 14, with the first of two recorded votes; and be prepared to publish the public notice of the proposed tax rate, and file the budget with the County Clerk, for public inspection, on Friday, Aug. 16.

Public hearings are set on the tax rate and budget Aug. 26 and Sept. 23. The final record vote on the budget is set Sept. 23.

Playground equipment,

county parks

Commissioners voted 5-0 in their regular meeting to install new playground equipment at Flat Rock and Center Point Lions Park.

Commissioner Tom Moser, said the equipment they ordered is being delivered to the Show Barn at the Hill Country Youth Event Center as of Monday, Aug. 12, for organizing and examining the pieces; and a supervisor is coming from the company to oversee installation.

The equipment is expected to be installed in Flat Rock Park this Thursday-Saturday, or byAug. 17; and then in Lions Park the week after.

County expenses beyond the purchase price will be ready-mix concrete needed to install it in the ground. Volunteers will help county maintenance personnel with the work.

County Engineer Charlie Hastings is preparing permits needed, as the equipment in Flat Rock will be on the edge of, but not in, the flood-way, Moser said.

‘Moving Big Water’

training, VFDs

County officials agreed to close a portion of Flat Rock Park to the public on Oct. 19-20 to allow volunteer fire departments to engage in training called “Moving Big Water.”

Emergency coordinators William “Dub” Thomas and Tony Lenard said this required training will have VFD members using their equipment to practice loading water to take it to fires.

Thomas said they need the area closest to the riverbank, and VFD members will practice hauling thousands of gallons for at least a short distance downstream before returning it to the river.

This fulfills certification that would otherwise expire in October 2020.

Joint project with UGRA

Commissioners voted unanimously to allow the use of a Kerr County-owned backhoe operated by a county maintenance worker to help the Upper Guadalupe River Authority with a drainage problem at their offices on Lehmann Drive.

UGRA Manager Ray Buck said while the new Edu-Scape outside their office is working well, collecting up to 1 million gallons of rainwater, drainage from new development across the street and uphill now overtops the street curbing and washes down the UGRA property including the “Edu-scape area” and across their parking lot into nearby apartment property.

An expert has designed an added “rain garden” at the bottom of the parking lot; and they need, first and by Aug. 23, a new ditch there 4 feet wide by 2 feet deep and 50 feet long.

Burn Ban

Commissioner voted 5-0 to renew the burn ban that is in effect across Kerr County.

Kerr Central Appraisal

District budget

Commissioners briefly considered the proposed FY20 budget for the KCAD, as one of the participating entities in the appraisal district’s operation. The main comment made by any county official was that the KCAD’s proposed cost-of-living adjustment in salaries is listed as a slightly higher percentage than that proposed by the county, 2.5 percent compared to 2 percent.

But they approved this budget by a 5-0 vote.

Kerr Veterans Services

Gary Noller presented a quarterly report from the Kerr Veterans Services Advisory Committee, thanking commissioners for their support of the VSAC and recent hiring of a part-time assistant officer to work in that office.

His report discussed accreditation for the officers; their outreach including meeting with non-mobile customers outside the office; and this committee’s ongoing work with the two officers on Memorial Day, office procedures, and other matters.

Elections

Four agenda items presented by Nadene Alford concerned ordering the Constitutional Amendment Election for Nov. 5 preceded by early voting Oct. 21-Nov. 1; appointing Ballot Board judges for early voting, election judges and alternates; and consolidating polling places to four locations, one per precinct.

Commissioners approved each of those items unanimously.

Airport Strategic Plan

General Manager Mary Rohrer of the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport was scheduled to present the airport’s Strategic Plan at this meeting, but Kelly announced it has been rescheduled.

He said commissioners and Kerrville City Council members agreed to a joint meeting Sept. 16, and the airport will be included on that agenda as a shared service between the two entities.

Interlocal agreement

Commissioners also unanimously approved an interlocal agreement between Lubbock County and Kerr County for the “Regional Public Defender for Capital Cases Program.

This program has 181 counties as participants, and ensures public defenders for capital murder cases if needed, in conjunction with the Texas Tech University Law School.

Kelly called this a cost savings for all, as attorney costs are often very high in such cases.

Other business

County Clerk Jackie Dowdy discussed with the court an allowed fee for revisions of plats and publication thereof, which she said was allowed at $20-35 in 2013, but not ever collected. Commissioners agreed the fee would help with costs tied to plat changes. They voted 5-0 to roll that fee into the overall application fee so it would be collected “up front.”

They also set the grade and step of the salary of the new part-time VSO assistant; and introduced VSO Marty Mistretta and assistant Jennifer Sanchez in person to the court and audience.