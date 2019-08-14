WWII vet celebrates 99th birthday

World War II veteran Willibald Rhienhold “Bill” Schwausch of Kerrville turns 99 years old this week, on Aug. 14.

His family gathered from nearby and out of state to hold a birthday party for him on Saturday at Brookdale on Plaza Drive where he resides now.

Schwausch is now the patriarch of a large family. He and his late wife Mildred had five children and the extended family now includes 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The veteran and his family moved to Kerrville in 1952 from Mexia, Texas.

His daughters Edie Spalding of Kerrville and Carolyn Cael of Woodland, Wash., were visiting him with two young family members, Hudson, 8 and Logan, 10, last week as family members were gathering for the celebration.

The sisters said their father was a local businessman here, running a Conoco Gas Station at first at Five Points where Wells Fargo Bank is now.

He also worked at TJ Moore’s, and at Kerrville Flying Service before opening his own auto parts store about 1968, “Bill’s Auto Supply.” He actively ran that store until he retired from business life in 1989 or ’90.

Military service

Spalding and Cael said their father was one of eight children in a farming family in Jarrell, Texas, and one of the seven sons. He was born Aug. 14, 1920. They raised cotton, the sisters said, and were one of the founding families in that community.

Schwausch was among five of the sons who volunteered for military service in the second World War, they said, while his other two brothers stayed home in Central Texas, one with his own family and the other with their widowed mother.

“Their brother Hermann was a soldier, and he was reported to the family as captured by the Japanese and surviving the Bataan Death March to be a prisoner of war of the Japanese,” Spalding said.

Schwausch volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Corps, and the family stories say he and his other three soldier-brothers were given less than direct combat jobs in the military perhaps because of their brother Hermann’s status as a POW.

Bill Schwausch inherited his father’s natural mechanical abilities and was trained as an airplane mechanic upon entry into the service on Oct. 29, 1942, during a short time in San Antonio, before being sent overseas.

He served in the 91st Service Squadron at airfields in Orano, Algeri, Bona and Biserta, North Africa; at posts in Napoli, Caserta and Tarranto, Italy; and at Catania, Sicily, during the course of his military service.

His children and grandchildren have been told descriptions of his war-time work as repairing and rebuilding the airplanes between their flights and battles with the German pilots.

By late July and early August 1945, he had been ordered onto a troop ship to cross the Atlantic and go through the Panama Canal to further service in the war, in the Philippines.

Schwausch happened to be on deck watching their approach to the Panama Canal and standing in the last empty slot at the rail when the soldier next to him asked his name.

“That man also had been a POW and had been exchanged and released; and when he heard dad’s name, he said he knew Hermann while he was being held, and Hermann was still alive in the camp,” Spalding recounted.

And in addition to that miraculous news, they said, that’s when the soldiers found out the Japanese had surrendered and the war was over.

“The ship turned around and went to New York instead,” the sisters said.

Bill Schwausch was discharged on Oct. 19, 1945, back into civilian life after almost three years, from Camp Polk, La.

Things happened so quickly then, that he did not receive the ribbons and medals he had earned until many years later.

Schwausch was finally presented with his awards in a ceremony on his 90th birthday; and they now are displayed in a shadow box frame in his room at Brookdale, along with other family and war-service mementos.

He also is known among his youngest family members as always having a drawer full of candy and snacks in his dresser there.

He may be on a daily routine that allows for long naps and the choice to play dominoes – or not – with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they visit. And he was raised speaking German and still sometimes sings to himself in German some songs he remembers from his young years. But he also has definite ideas about favorite places to eat in Kerrville when family members offer to take him out for supper.