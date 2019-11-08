Host of Veterans Day activities planned for area

All Kerrville area residents are invited to participate in events in the coming days in honor of the Veterans Day holiday.

Those events range from a breakfast specifically for veterans and their families, to community events that citizens may enjoy while mingling with this area’s veterans, and a new “gala” held here Nov. 9 to benefit the Wounded Warriors Project.

Marty Mistretta, Veterans Service Officer for Kerr County, said this year’s Veterans Day is going to be a little different.

She said the county, through her office, is partnering with the Noon Rotary Club to host a “Veterans Appreciation Breakfast” on Friday, Nov. 8, from 8-9:30 a.m. at the Hill Country Veterans Center.

This event will include breakfast tacos, fruit, coffee and plenty of war stories from fellow veterans.

“We will continue our partnership with the Peterson Regional Medical Center next year while working with county and City of Kerrville officials to put on a ‘Celebration in the Park’ on Veterans Day of 2020 as a hybrid parade and picnic event,” Mistretta said. “The thought behind it is, we wanted the community to help celebrate veterans, rather than veterans putting on their own celebration. This is still a work in progress but I will keep you posted.”

VA Medical Center

Although the county will not be hosting a Veterans Day parade this year, the Kerrville VA Medical Center is still having their annual parade and open car show on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The “point of contact” is the KVAMC’s Voluntary Services Assistant Michael Torres, who can be called at 792-2580.

The following is a list of veteran-related events in November.

“I am sure there are more festivities around Kerrville as November has both the Marine Corps Birthday on Nov 20, and Veterans Day on Nov. 11, but these are the ones we know of,” Mistretta said.

• Nov. 7 – Job Fair from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hill Country Veteran Center, 411 Meadow View Ln., Kerrville; 315-3100;

• Nov. 8 – Veterans Appreciation Breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m., Hill Country Veterans Center; Mistretta will have free Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Books with her at the breakfast; (She will also be handing out the same books at the Kerrville VA Campus from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.);

• Nov. 9 – Veterans Day Open Car Show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. with registration 8-11 a.m. and judging to follow; and Parade, 2 p.m., Kerrville VA Campus, KVAMC Voluntary Services Assistant Michael Torres, 792-2580;

• Nov. 9 – Marine Corps Birthday Dinner & drink specials from 4-10 p.m. Join them at 6:30 p.m. for the traditional reading of the “Letter From the Commandant,” cutting of the cake with the sword, and more; Grape Juice, 623 Water St, Kerrville, 792-9463;

• Nov. 9 – “Hill Country Gala,” benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project, 5:30 p m.–12 a.m., individual tickets $100, Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX-27, info@hillcountrygala.com, www.hillcountrygala.com;

• Nov. 12 – “Land of the Free and Home of the Brave” from 5-7 p.m., a program celebrating “All Who Served (Veterans / First Responders / DOD), etc.,” keynote speaker, Jack Lousma, NASA astronaut, at Kerrville First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Dr, Kerrville, Dwight Goode, ibgoode@hctc.net, or 367-1042 to sign up;

• Nov 21 – Veterans Thanksgiving Meal for veterans and their families from 12 noon-3 p.m., Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadow View Ln, 315-3100.

Many local offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day; and Thursday, Nov. 28 is the traditional Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Mistretta can be reached at her office in the Kerr County Courthouse at 700 Main St., Suite 118, 792-2203 (office), or 343-1977 (cell).