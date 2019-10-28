KPD seeking help after body discovered on I-10 off ramp

Kerrville Police Department officers are asking for the public’s assistance in helping determine the events that led to the death of a Mexican national male, believed to be approximately 35 years old, whose body was discovered on the Interstate 10 off-ramp at Sidney Baker Street North.

According to Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department public information officer, KPD and Kerrville Fire Department Emergency Medical Services were called to the area Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. “for a person who might have been struck by a vehicle.”

“The victim suffered serious bodily injuries and was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead,” Lamb said. “Identification recovered at the scene indicates that the victim is a Mexican national.”

Lamb said the Mexiican Consulate in San Antonio has been contacted in an attempt to notify the victim’s next of kin.

“Pending next of kin, KPD will not be releasing the victim’s name at this time,” Lamb said. “It is unknown at this time if the victim was walking on the off-ramp or riding on top of the striking vehicle and fell off. This incident is still under investigation."

Lamb requested that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Kerrville Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit at (830) 257-8181 or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at (830) 896-8477. Refer to Case No. 1902709 when contacting KPD or the Crime Stopper tip line, Lamb said.