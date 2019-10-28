KPD seeking help after body discovered on I-10 off ramp - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

KPD seeking help after body discovered on I-10 off ramp

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 10:56 am

KPD seeking help after body discovered on I-10 off ramp 0 comments

Kerrville Police Department officers are asking for the public’s assistance in helping determine the events that led to the death of a Mexican national male, believed to be approximately 35 years old, whose body was discovered on the Interstate 10 off-ramp at Sidney Baker Street North.

According to Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department public information officer, KPD and Kerrville Fire Department Emergency Medical Services were called to the area Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. “for a person who might have been struck by a vehicle.”

“The victim suffered serious bodily injuries and was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead,” Lamb said. “Identification recovered at the scene indicates that the victim is a Mexican national.”

Lamb said the Mexiican Consulate in San Antonio has been contacted in an attempt to notify the victim’s next of kin.

“Pending next of kin, KPD will not be releasing the victim’s name at this time,” Lamb said. “It is unknown at this time if the victim was walking on the off-ramp or riding on top of the striking vehicle and fell off. This incident is still under investigation."

Lamb requested that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Kerrville Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit at (830) 257-8181 or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at (830) 896-8477. Refer to Case No. 1902709 when contacting KPD or the Crime Stopper tip line, Lamb said.

Posted on Monday, October 28, 2019 10:56 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]