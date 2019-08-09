KPD investigating sexual assault of a child at Kroc Center - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

KPD investigating sexual assault of a child at Kroc Center

Posted: Friday, August 9, 2019 10:50 am

Officers from the Kerrville Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a missing child at the Kerrville Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center on Monday, Aug. 5 at about 3:25 p.m., according to KPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Jonathan Lamb.

According to Lamb, officers arrived and learned that the staff at the community center had located the child inside the facility just prior to their arrival.

Witnesses indicated that another juvenile took the child against their will to a location inside the facility. The suspect juvenile was located inside the facility and detained, Lamb said.

Officers and Criminal Investigators conducted interviews, reviewed security camera footage and arrested the suspect juvenile, Lamb said.

"Based upon the facts obtained during the investigation, the suspect juvenile was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child," Lamb said. "Additional charges are pending."

The suspect juvenile was processed and transported a Juvenile Detention Center, where he remains in custody.

Posted on Friday, August 9, 2019 10:50 am.

