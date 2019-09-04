Wiliams will not seek re-election - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

Wiliams will not seek re-election

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 9:58 am

Wiliams will not seek re-election Tammy Prout hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

Presiding 216th Judicial District Judge Keith Williams has announced his plans to retire at the end of his current term in 2020.

Williams was elected to serve as district judge in 2009.

“It has been a genuine privilege and honor to serve as district judge in our community since Jan. 1, 2009,” Williams said “This has been an interesting, rewarding and challenging job. I appreciate the support and encouragement I have reeived from the citizens of the 216th District, the excellent employees and other elected officials of Kerr County and Kerrville, the 216th District Attorney’s Office and Adult Pobation Office, the lawyers that practice before this court and, very importantly, the fine and dedicated law enforcement officers, the sheriff and the police chief, who serve Kerr County so well.”

Voters will be tasked with selected his replacement in the on Nov. 3, 2020, with the party primaries being held March 3.

Candidates seeking election to the 216th Judicial District bench on Nov. 9.

Posted on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 9:58 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]