Wiliams will not seek re-election

Presiding 216th Judicial District Judge Keith Williams has announced his plans to retire at the end of his current term in 2020.

Williams was elected to serve as district judge in 2009.

“It has been a genuine privilege and honor to serve as district judge in our community since Jan. 1, 2009,” Williams said “This has been an interesting, rewarding and challenging job. I appreciate the support and encouragement I have reeived from the citizens of the 216th District, the excellent employees and other elected officials of Kerr County and Kerrville, the 216th District Attorney’s Office and Adult Pobation Office, the lawyers that practice before this court and, very importantly, the fine and dedicated law enforcement officers, the sheriff and the police chief, who serve Kerr County so well.”

Voters will be tasked with selected his replacement in the on Nov. 3, 2020, with the party primaries being held March 3.

Candidates seeking election to the 216th Judicial District bench on Nov. 9.