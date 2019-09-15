Expansion plans announced for Kerrville State Hospital

Expansion plans have been announced by the State Health & Human Services Department in Austin for the Kerrville State Hospital on Thompson Drive.

Those plans include renovation of four existing KSH buildings, identified as numbers 602, 604, 612 and 613; which will expand by 70 their number of patient beds, and about 260 added staff to serve those patients.

This is described as a $30.5 million project, with renovation of four existing buildings, containing approximately 58,000 square feet.

According to HHS, expansion will address the need for a wait list of approximately 850 individuals in need of forensic inpatient mental health services.

Anticipated ground-breaking is this month, in September 2019.

Project completion is estimated in July of 2021.

Move-in date is estimated in September of 2021.

Additional staff for the expansion is expected to be 258.

The 86th Texas Legislature appropriated $7.9 million for the operation of these beds in the FY20-21 biennium.

Additional funds will be requested in 2021.

Present Kerrville

State Hospital status

The KSH facility presently includes 602 budgeted positions; and 559 filled positions, funded by an annual budget of $31,314,670.

KSH officials estimate that 90 percent of the KSH budget is spent locally.

KSH is one of five “Regional Laundries” that provides laundry services for linens to six additional state facilities.

Average pounds washed per day is approximately 25,000.

The state-funded patient census is 220. The average patient census is 218

Age groups of patients are:

• 20-29: 13 percent;

• 30-39: 29 percent;

• 40-49: 23 percent;

• 50-59: 16 percent;

• 60-69: 14 percent;

• 70-79: 6 percent;

• 80-89: 0.91 percent.

The state agency on behalf of the Kerrville State Hospital reports the ethnicity of patients as: White, 44 percent; Black, 33 percent; Hispanic, 20 percent; Asian, 2 percent; and Other, 1 percent.

Gender of patients is reported as males, 84 and females, 16 percent.

“Patient charge types” for this “forensic care hospital” are listed as:

• Not guilty by reason of insanity: 71 percent;

• Not competent to stand trial: 29 percent.

Average length of stay is reported as 1,500 days.

State statistics say the number of admissions, year to date, is 49; and the number of discharges year to date is 47.

KSH serves a statewide catchment area.