Fundraiser to assist KCSO deputy

The Save Inn restaurant in Kerrville is offering a special cheeseburger deal through Saturday, Feb. 29, and a portion of the price is going to benefit Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jimmy Vasquez in his fight against Crohn’s Disease.

The Save Inn staff and owner have flyers posted to tell customers that if they order “Jimmy’s Burger,” a bacon-cheeseburger, for every one ordered, the restaurant is giving $3 to Vasquez’ fund for medical and other bills.

The flyer says Vasquez has worked for KCSO for 17 years.

He had surgery last Thanksgiving after being diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease; and has been hospitalized four times since then. They said he’s out of work on unpaid leave.

The restaurant also has a waitress on Tuesdays named Lisa who has pledged to match the first total of money collected with funds from her tips.

Also, the restaurant sells a t-shirt that says “Free Hugs,” and $5 of the selling price of those shirts through February and March will be given to the same benefit fund for Vasquez.

The Save Inn restaurant is located at 1806 Sidney Baker N., in front of Lone Star Inn and across from Home Depot. They are open seven days per week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., for breakfast and lunch.