County addresses Coronavirus, says Kerr low-risk area

Last week, the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has resulted in more than 8,000 reported cases in China and more than 100 cases elsewhere in the world.

There were 11 confirmed cases in the United States, one of which was a person-to-person transmission.

While Kerr County and surrounding counties are considered a low-risk area, Peterson Health is working hand-in-hand with community partners, who include emergency management officials with Kerr County, the City of Kerrville, local law enforcement personnel, and EMS, to be prepared should a case be positively identified in our area.

For more information, contact Lisa Winters, director of marketing and community relations, at the hospital at 258-7628.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, anyone with a fever and symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g. a cough, difficulty breathing) and in the last 14 days before symptom onset a history of travel from Wuhan City, China, or in the last 14 days before symptom onset has had close contact with a person who is under investigation for 2019-nCoV while that person was ill, should consult the guidance of the CDC at: https://www.cdc. gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/guidance-hcp.html.

There are a few steps the CDC recommends to help people prevent from contracting viral infections, in general, including:

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick;

• Stay home from work, school, running errands, being anywhere in public when you are sick;

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing;

• Wash your hands frequently with soap that will kill germs;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

• Practice other good health habits.

For more information on various disease, conditions and prevention measures, visit the CDC website at wwwcdc.gov.