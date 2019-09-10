Schreiner University records second largest enrollment ever

Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick announced the second-largest student enrollment in school history to begin the 97th academic year.

Total student headcount for Fall 2019 is 1,342 with 309 of those being first-time, first-year students. These students make up Schreiner’s Centennial Class and will be seniors when the University celebrates its 100th birthday. The Master’s programs have 85 students enrolled.

“Achieving larger enrollments each year is a good thing for Schreiner University, and we will continue to push towards our enrollment goals,” said McCormick. “Our success in this endeavor has been recognized by the Chronicle of Higher Education which names Schreiner University as the #24 fastest growing private university in the nation over the last ten years. Bigger is better. But better is better, too. And this fall, Schreiner has received an unprecedented number of external recognitions for the accomplishments of its students, faculty and staff.”

Schreiner has been recognized on five “Best of” lists by U.S. News and World Report for the 2019-20 academic year: Best Colleges - Region West, Best Value School, Best College for Veterans, Ethnic Diversity on Campus and #4 in Top Performers on Social Mobility. A full list of rankings for Schreiner University by US News and World Report can be found at https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/schreiner-university-3610/overall-rankings.

Kiplinger lists Schreiner as a Top Value College, 10th in total cost per year – the lowest of any Texas schools on the list. Princeton Review lists Schreiner as a 2020 Best College: Best Western. Nurse.org lists Schreiner’s nursing program as a Top 10 Best Nursing School in Texas. Schreiner is #6 in the nation as Best Value for Dyslexic Students according to Best Value Schools.

The recent graduating class of nurses recently attained a 100% first-time pass rate on the NCLEX exam. The National Council Licensure Examination is a standardized test that every state regulatory board uses to determine if a candidate is ready to become licensed as an entry-level nurse. The Shotgun team was named the 2019 Division 1 National Champions. The young Schreiner Wrestling team was named 2019 Conference Champions with Schreiner University Sophomore, Alyssa Alvarez, named a women’s individual National Champion.