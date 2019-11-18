City finance department honored - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

City finance department honored

Posted: Monday, November 18, 2019 12:00 am

The City of Kerrville Finance Department has again been awarded the “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award,” which is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.

The award reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

In order to receive the budget award, an organization must satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.

The process includes three independent finance professionals reviewing the budget document and scoring it based on 31 different criteria identified as industry best practices. The criteria are broadly focused around judging the budget book as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communication device. Detail criteria include presentation of items such as:

• Strategic goals;

• Priorities and issues;

• Financial policies;

• Revenues;

• Expenditures (operating and capital);

• Fund balance;

• Debt;

• Long-range financial plans;

• Personnel data by department;

• Performance measures by department.

In addition, the document is rated on criteria such as charts, graphs, understandability and usability to ensure that the budget book provides financial data to citizens in a transparent and user-focused manner.

The City of Kerrville has received this award 34 times since 1984.

