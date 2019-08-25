Rotary plans Labor Day ‘Walk-A-Fun & Health Fest’

The Rotary Club of Kerrville is inviting the Kerr County community to the 3rd Annual Labor Day Family Walk-A-Fun & Health Fest in Louise Hays Park Monday, Sept. 2.

This year the event will be expanded to include a host of family-friendly activities, as well as health and safety presentations.

“We are making this event much bigger this year,” Kristy Vandeberg, event founder and club past president, said. “We are partnering with Peterson Health, Kerrville Police Department, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Kerrville Professional Firefighters Association, American Red Cross, Camp Gladiator, Kerrville Public Utility Board and many more organizations. We want this event to become a staple in the community ... one that everyone looks forward to.”

The festivities begin at 9 a.m. and a free breakfast will follow.

Vandenberg and Club President Charlie McIlvain are coordinating activites including a bouncy house for children, massage therapists for adults, bicycle safety checks and much more.

Guadalupe Bank will be cooking breakfast for participants and Texas Hill Country Bank will be providing bicycle bells and all events and services are free to the those participating.

“We really don’t have scheduled Labor Day activities in our community and I thought, as a service organization, this was something we could do to give back and promote fellowship,” Vandenberg said. “What better place to do it than in our beautiful city park and along the banks of the Guadalupe River.

According to Vandenberg, Rotarians from the noon and morning clubs, along with the satellite club, will be set up underneath the Sidney Baker bridge in the center of the park to register participants.

“There is no charge to participate. There is no requirement to the length of your fun walk,” Vandenberg said. “It is really a laid back, community event. Most importantly, we want everyone to know there is no charge to participate, however you must be registered to receive the free T-shirt.”

Rotary is an organization of business and professional persons united worldwide, who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world.

Locally, the Rotary Club of Kerrville, through its membership, has consistently provided more than $25,000 in local scholarships, provides first responder training grants and contributes annually to numerous causes and organizations.

“The motto for Rotary is ‘Service above Self’,” Vandenberg said. “As a club, we really try to live up to the concept of giving back.”

For more information about the Rotary Club of Kerrville, visit www.kerrvillerotary.org. For updates on the picnic and fun walk, visit the club’s Facebook page.