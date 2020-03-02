City of Kerrville monitoring City of San Antonio’s health emergency declaration

In light of recent coronavirus activity, the City of San Antonio today declared a health emergency and ordered coronavirus evacuees to stay in quarantine. The City of Kerrville is aware of what the City of San Antonio has done, and stands ready to take precautionary steps locally if needed.

We remind our citizens that we do not have any coronavirus evacuees housed in the city of Kerrville at this time, and there are no plans to house them in the future. The City of Kerrville will continue collaboration with Peterson Regional Medical Center, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, and if necessary will take the appropriate action per our pandemic plan as outlined in the CoK Emergency Preparedness Plan.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, anyone with a fever and symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g. a cough, difficulty breathing) and in the last 14 days before symptom onset a history of travel from China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, or in the last 14 days before symptom onset has had close contact with a person who is under investigation for 2019-nCoV while that person was ill, should consult the guidance of the CDC at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.

There are a few steps the CDC recommends to help in prevention of contracting viral infections, in general. Those steps include:

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick

• Stay home from work, school, running errands, being anywhere in public when you are sick

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

• Wash your hands frequently with soap that will kill germs

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

• Practice other good health habits

For more information on various disease, conditions and prevention measures, visit the CDC website at wwwcdc.gov.