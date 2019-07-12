STB&TC issues call for blood donations

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, a subsidiary of nonprofit BioBridge Global, is issuing an appeal for the public to donate blood and for organizations to schedule blood drives to help meet the needs of area patients, to meet the shortage that historically occurs during the summer months.

Blood shortages, which typically worsen during the summer, have become a common problem in many regions of the country. Although it’s only the first week in June, there already are reports of blood rationing in some areas and the combination of summer heat and thuderstorms will only make shortages worse.

You can assist by donating at the following locations:

• Peterson Regional Medical Center, Friday, July 12; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• H-E-B, 300 Main, Saturday, July 13; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• H-E-B, 313 Sidney Baker South, Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Salvation Army Kroc Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Dr, Sunday, July 21; 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Business-sponsored drives have dropped and employee donations at those drives have also declined, reducing the community blood supply,” said Elizabeth Waltman, COO of STBTC. “Having an adequate blood supply is vital to our growing communities throughout South Texas. Patients and their families are counting on all of us to ensure they have the live-saving transfusions they require.”

Learn more about blood donation at SouthTexasBlood.org.