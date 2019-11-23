Trustees updated on Head Start

Kerrville ISD trustees heard reports Monday on the Head Start Program, safety plan and financial accountability system; and recognized three student groups.

Head Start Program

Susana Alejandro gave her required report to trustees, presenting an overview of Head Start Programs, saying they are comprehensive child development programs serving low-income children ages birth through five and their families.

Her programs get federal funding supplemented by KISD services of buses, maintenance and other help. The goal of Head Start is to promote school readiness of children through a holistic approach that addresses their educational, social-emotional and mental development.

Head Start began in 1965; opened in KISD in 1996 at the Doyle Center; and moved to 1011 Third St. in 2004.

The services include health, dental, nutrition and family counseling in addition to education. The emphasis is on the importance of family involvement in their children’s development and education.

Alejandro said in Kerrville they provide a “center-based model” – a central campus – so as to reach as many preschool children as possible. Current enrollment is 88 children including some with special needs, living in foster care or homeless, or from families receiving public assistance.

She said she’s also required to report program information including funding; their mission; support by and for teaching staff; parent engagement to teach them what the ECC’s key expectations are; and scores on such “Kinder Readiness Skills” testing as “rapid letter naming, rapid vocabulary, early writing skills, math and social-emotional.”

Safety Plan update

Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy outlined the steps in their “School Safety Strategy and Plans,” saying these steps are always being refined; but the key elements are preparedness and prevention, response, mitigation and recovery. Ivy said an emergency event could be short, while recovery often happens over more time.

Schools are safer by having warm and engaging classrooms, a campus culture of caring and kindness, positive relationships between students and adults, and an observant staff.

Prevention includes the “see something, say something” lesson; and KISD has the “P3” anonymous reporting tool.

Ivy said Threat Assessment Teams made up of members from administration, counseling, teaching and coaching staffs, law enforcement and the community determine the level of threats or concerning behaviors by students or adults.

They use multiple information sources to determine a threat level and decide if it’s “transient or substantive.”

If a threat or threatening behavior is “substantive,” the safety plan steps are used in whatever order they are needed.

Under prevention, Ivy listed the secured vestibules at elementary campuses and BT Wilson Sixth Grade; increased number of video cameras on campuses; interior locking door hardware at ECC, all elementary schools and BT Wilson; and updated fire alarm systems at Daniels ES and Family Services building. The alarms at Nimitz and Starkey ES campuses will be replaced by next summer.

The district has response training including “avoid, deny and defend,” “stop the bleed” training and new two-way radios for use during city-wide emergencies when phones, email and internet may be down.

The district also has an agreement with Kerr County to use the Hill Country Youth Event Center as a major evacuation site, and a plan for using that site to reunite students and parents there.

Financial Integrity

Rating System

Ivy also reported to trustees on the School FIRST financial accountability system that holds districts accountable for the quality of their financial management practices.

There was a public hearing offered, but no one asked to speak.

KISD’s figures were based on the 2017-18 school year, and Ivy said they passed on all counts as scored by the Texas Education Agency.

This has a four-letter scoring system of A (90-100 points), B (80-89 points), C (60-79 points) or F(0-59 points).

KISD scored 96 out of 100 possible points for a “superior rating.” “We are very excited about that,” Ivy said.

Recognitions

Tivy High School Band Director Roxanne Vickers brought seven student members of the THS marching band and her assistant director; and they were loudly applauded by trustees. Band members introduced themselves by name, class year, instrument and college/future plans; and Foust joked KISD has only four years to prepare to hire a few of them as music educators.

Coach Grant Palmer brought five members of the HPMS seventh-grade B-football team district champions, describing how they had a 9-0 season. Trustees said they were looking forward to seeing the young men on the Antler football team in future years.

And a small group of elementary students participating in Challenge Lab STEM activities came to the meeting to describe what they learned about planning their own “utopian cities” from visiting Kerrville City Hall and other city sites.

Bond Program update

Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust gave trustees and the audience his monthly update of “Bond 2018” expenditures. On construction of the new Hal Peterson Middle School, he said following the official groundbreaking on Oct. 28, they were waiting for “materials testing results” on the work on the pad site.

They also had a pre-construction meeting with the City of Kerrville on Nov. 6 about activation of a water line for HPMS. Foust said that activation requires turning off all city water not only to the HPMS site vicinity but to Tivy High School. So they have scheduled that step for Nov. 27 when school is out for Thanksgiving.

“We can ‘go vertical’ at the HPMS site once there is an onsite fire hydrant that is active,” Foust said. “Pouring the foundation in sections could begin in December and January.”

The “Package 2 Renovations” that include roofs, HVAC, MEP and 21st Century renovations continue on various campuses, he said. They still hope for completion by December 2020, while spending about $17 million of the bond funds. Bidding was due Nov. 11, and will be opened Dec. 12. Those bids will get to trustees Dec. 12.

Student Health Advisory

Council

As part of the Consent Agenda, trustees approved the list of Student Health Advisory Council members.

Those members included 11 parents; three community organization representatives from Department of State Health Services and Peterson Health; five KISD staff members including child nutrition, special programs, and an elementary school nurse.

There are 19 total members.

KCAD Board of

Directors election

As part of the Consent Agenda, trustees approved a Kerr Central Appraisal District ballot for the board of directors for 2020-21.

Of the eight board seats, the ballot listed two seats allotted to KISD balloting plus the possibility of splitting some of the votes to other candidates.

The ballot listed Patrick Freedle and Marty Lenard as the school district’s main board members plus their remaining votes to seats for Hunt ISD, City of Kerrville, and Kerr County.

Other entities with board representation are City of Ingram, and school districts in Center Point, Comfort, Divide, Harper, Ingram and Medina.

The next KISD trustees’ meeting is Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.