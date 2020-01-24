Journal earns four top awards, six total at TPA

The staff at the Hill Country Community Journal were honored with a host of awards over the weekend at the Texas Press Association Winter Conference held in Galveston, landing the newspaper as runner up in the “Sweepstakes” in the medium-to-large weekly catagory.

Topping off the awards was a first place award for “General Excellence” category.

“An all-around good newspaper. Good looking front page, good writing, good balance between copy/photos/advertising. Strong distinct sections,” the judges wrote.

“This award is really special, because it recognizes what we strive for each week,” Tammy Prout, HCCJ publisher, said. “The award isn’t for a single photo or story; the entire newspaper is judged as a whole.”

In addition, the Journal was also given top honors for “Sports Photo” and “Sports Coverage.”

Judges praised the work of Journal sports photographer Brandy McCoy, saying, “Excellent photos. Great variety and layouts.”

With regard to sports coverage, the judges said “LOTS of information, nicely packaged. Good use of both black-and-white and color photos.”

The Journal was also named to the top spot in the “Advertising” catagory, recieved a second-place award for “Page Design” and a fourth-place honor for the spring “Season to Remember” section.

“Our staff is small and we work very hard. Awards or no awards, we are blessed to be able to a job we love,” Prout said. “As we begin our 15th year in business, it’s fun to look back at what we’ve been able to accomplish.”

The Journal has consistently earned TPA honors and since its inception in 2005, has won 62 overall awards at the annual TPA convention, including 28 first-place honors.