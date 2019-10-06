‘Baubles & Beads’ set Oct. 15

The Executive Women’s Club is once again offering their annual “Baubles & Beads” fundraiser on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

The event this year, their 18th, has been changed to a dinner event that evening, and individual tickets and some sponsor tables are still available, according to Tammy Pankhurst-Rhodes, event chair, and Dawn McCollum, event co-chair.

The theme this year is “The Greatest Show - Baubles & Beads 2019 - Diagnosis, Treatment, Cure.”

Proceeds from this annual event provide funds for the local Executive Women’s Club to give monetary support and other services to those fighting breast cancer and other related diseases.

This year the doors of the HCYEC open at 5 p.m.; and the Emporium also will be open 5-7 p.m.

The seated dinner will be at 7 p.m.

Special guest speaker will be Trish Wilson from the Texas Lions Camp staff, and author of a book titled “The One.”

Other events will include aerial performers in keeping with the circus theme of the event; door prizes; a silent auction; and an open bar, according to Collum.

Special fundraiser

A special addition to this year’s event is a James Avery Craftsman “Jewelry Pull.”

Column said the local jewelry manufacturer has donated 50 pieces from their “Forging Hope” collection, and for a $50 ticket, the buyers can participate in the “jewelry pull” to take their chances to get the boxed jewelry items.

The James Avery donors are giving 100 percent of the proceeds from this activity to the Baubles & Beads organization’s funds to be used for supporting breast cancer victims and their treatment.

There will be live music to entertain the guests during the Emporium hours; and a raffle.

Raffle prizes

The drawings for the raffle prizes will be drawn on Oct. 15 at the dinner event, and winners need not be present to win.

There are 10 raffle prizes or packages, including a golf package for four; a VISA gift card worth $1,000; a home furnishings gift certificate from Moore’s Home Furnishings with $1,000; an HEB grocery gift card valued at $1,000; and a Yeti package valued at $750.

Other raffle items will be a “Consuela Package” valued at $685 donated by The Creek Boutique, Consul and the EWC; an 1853 King Ranch Concealed Carry Pocket leather tote and King Ranch wallet valued at $540; an outdoor living gift certificate valued at $500; an Infinite Edge Diamond archery bow and $100 Gibson’s gift card; and a Julietta Ring with lab-created pink sapphire valued at $455.

Tickets for this event can be purchased at the EWC website, www.executivvewomensclub.org. Also Julie Davis at the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau can be contacted at 792-3535 for tickets and tables.