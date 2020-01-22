LWV learns about 2020 U.S. Census

Richard Castanon, a partnership specialist for the United States Census Bureau in the Denver region, spoke to League of Women Voters, Hill Country, last week about the upcoming 2020 Census, saying, “The goal is to count everybody. You just have to be a human being.”

Castanon said he was speaking on behalf of the U.S. Census Bureau and his job presently is developing partnerships with county and local governments and higher education institutions.

In San Antonio, he works with 10 others, and concentrates on smaller incorporated cities in Bexar County, and on universities there.

At the LWV meeting, Castanon said in what most people would consider a sort of joke, the Census Bureau chose as “National Census Day” April 1, April Fool’s Day.

“Previously, you got the questionnaire in the mail, and answered the questions, and mailed it back. Now this year, we have three different ways to do this. The first is online. The second is over the telephone. The third is on paper, but you have to request that.”

The Census Bureau will be letting everyone know about these changes and choices via an “invitation letter” sent by mail by late March.

Some invitation letters are going only to people to urge them to respond online, he said.

Some invitation letters will be delivered along with a paper census form, to fill out and mail back.

Each recipient of a letter giving the three options will choose the way he or she will respond. Participation is required by law.

“We’ve been approaching county and city officials and other high-ranking representatives to push the knowledge of the coming census,” Castanon said. “Then we hope they will get an awareness campaign out to their communities, that the census is coming, and how it’s coming this year.

“I have been telling people, ‘It’s 10 questions, really nine; 10 minutes, and you’re done for 10 years’,” he said.

After April 1 and the letters have been sent out, he said there will be an awareness/motivational campaign between April 1 and the end of May for as many people as possible to return their forms or otherwise answer the questions.

Census questions

Online, a sample census form includes the following questions for the main adult person answering (Person 1):

• How many people were living or staying in this house, apartment or mobile home on April 1, 2020?

• Print the name of Person 1 (first, middle initial, last name);

• Were there any additional people staying here on April 1 that you did not include in question 1 (five choices, mark all that apply, including children and/or grandchildren, and others)?

• Is this house, apartment or mobile home…, followed by choices such as “owned by you or someone in this household?”

• Provide information for each person living here. (The person who owns the residence or pays the rent needs to be listed as Person No. 1);

• What is person 1’s sex (male or female)?

• What is person 1’s age and date of birth?

• Is person 1 of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin (five answers to choose from)?

• What is person 1’s race (14 specific options plus blocks to print “some other race”)?

Other added questions are listed for persons 2 through 7, such as, how is this person related to person 1, with many descriptions/options to choose from.

Another added question is, does this person usually live or stay somewhere else, and multiple answers to choose from.

There is no citizenship question listed.

The Census Bureau is hiring “enumerators” (bilingual, if possible) to knock on doors after the end of May, for those who didn’t respond by then, he said. They are looking for up to 500,000 people across the country to do this.

Online, the bureau’s “materials” option now includes up to 50-plus languages. It used to be only two besides English.

Their job will be to assist in some “hard-to-count” places, or “group quarters” such as military people living on a post or base, institutions, nursing homes and prisons.

There are a lot of changes, and they’re all good, he said.

“The goal is to count everyone where we all are on April 1,” he said.

The census will never ask a person for one’s Social Security number; money or donations; anything on behalf of a political party; or one’s bank or credit card account numbers. If someone claiming to be with the census does, it’s a scam. Do not cooperate.

Importance of the Census data

Castanon said the resulting data from the Census provides not only population numbers, but leads to funding amounts when federal and state money is budgeted for a myriad of programs and projects; and used for drawing Congressional and state legislative districts.

And any entity’s share of funds is not determined by the Census Bureau, he said. The census data is compiled and distributed to others to use. For instance, in Texas, a share of federal money may be figured out by a Washington University study group based on $1,500 per person.

That may not sound like much, he said, but multiplied by the 10 years between censuses, that’s about $60,000 in a decade. That could be the difference in a benefit or program if one household of four people is not counted.

“It helps everybody to get a good count, and we have one shot at it, in the census,” Castanon said.

Locally, Castanon has been working, so far, with Walt Koenig of the Chamber of Commerce, and Kerr County Commissioner Tom Moser.

Across the United States and its territories, another goal is organization of “Complete Count Committees” to get information out to citizens about the census and adults’ responsibility in the count.

“They’re mostly already formed; and the League of Women Voters already is using techniques for awareness,” he said.

Basically the count begins when each person gets their invitation letter.

For counting some groups, the process is a little different.

College students living on campuses – such as Schreiner University – will be contacted by hired employees.

People who usually receive their mail in Post Office boxes – as many in rural Kerr County do – will be visited by enumerators at rural locations where they will knock on doors, and resident’s information will be recorded on electronic tablets. Castenon said the tablets are linked to the Census Bureau system, and the enumerators will leave packets with residents.

“Census blocks” are defined as 50 blocks in residential areas, or about 2,500 to 12,000 people. That’s the smallest group or area that can be reported.

He said a separate operation will count the homeless populations around the country, at unannounced times and schedules, so as not to scare people into disappearing.

Some areas are known to have poor internet.

The last time for citizens to respond will be July 31.

With all their efforts, Castanon said they expect an 80-percent response rate in 2020.

Castanon said he wanted to emphasize all census information must be held as confidential under Title 13, U.S. Code.

“Employees take an oath in front of the U.S. flag to protect the confidentiality of all census data, for life,” he said, “and if you break that oath, it is punished with a $250,000 fine and prison time.”

Audience question

Q. Will the Census Bureau use email or electronic addresses?

A. The Census Bureau is not contacting any citizens online. They will mail the letters first, with instructions if the recipient wants to go online to respond.

The census every 10 years is required by the U.S. Constitution and dates back to 1790.