LKC to assist Kid’s Advocacy Place

The members of Leadership Kerr County Class No. 35 are well into their series of monthly educational sessions, and beginning to plan their annual fundraising event, the EasterFest, to be held in the spring.

Leadership Kerr County annually hosts EasterFest, an event that not only brings the community together, but also benefits local charities and projects of Leadership Kerr County, according to class officers.

According to class leaders, Leadership Kerr County is the premier leadership program for this area, enabling men and women from all parts of the membership to learn more about the issues and topics that face everyone on a daily basis.

That includes everything from education and social services, to economic development and health care.

This includes all aspects of municipal and county functions from economics, to waste and sewer service, to housing.

Leadership Kerr County is a nine-month course that informs each class member about all the topics, builds their network of professional contacts, and helps lay a foundation for future involvement in whatever area each one of them chooses.

It is an intensive nine-month program that immerses members and their employees in topics that are important to this community such as economic development, social services, education, government, healthcare, environment, tourism, travel and leisure, and others.

“Leadership Kerr County” teaches leadership through team building and the completion of a class project - EasterFest.

There are 22 members in this Leadership Kerr County class.

Class leaders this year are Teri Sutterfield, who can be contacted at teri@mooreshomefurnishings. com; and Travis Page, who can be contacted at tpage11@live.com.

Class project

This year’s class has chosen Kid’s Advocacy Place in Kerrville as the recipient of their fundraising efforts.

One of their first class meetings was an introductory visit to the Kids Advocacy Place to get a tour of that facility on Leslie Drive in Kerrville; and get an overview of their services from the staff there.

Brent Ives is the KAP/Kids Cares coordinator.

The Mission Statement of the Hill Country Crisis Council and its KAP services is: “Dedicated to stopping the cycle of violence, sexual assault and child abuse through education, intervention and assistance.”

Kids' Advocacy Place is fully accredited by the National Children's Alliance.

Suzanne Tomerlin, development director at the HCCC, said the Crisis Council employs about three licensed therapists who are specially trained in “trauma-informed therapy.”

The staff at the KAP center does “forensic interviews” of children who possibly have been abused; and forensic interviews with the non-offending family members.

In a previous interview, she said, “In all of 2017, we did 229 interviews; and year to date in 2018 we already have done 135.”

The cost of one forensic interview, counting staff and time, was estimated then at $475. Industry-wide, she said, only 10 percent of children who are abused speak out while they are children.

KAP provides counseling free to the child or children, and family; and a staff member accompanies children to the hospital for physical exams.

Other services include case management; accompanying them to court; community referrals; and working with the criminal legalities.

HCCC works with the 198th and 216th District Courts and with the 451st and 452nd District Courts.

KAP also provides some prevention programs in area schools, with topics such as “body safety” for elementary age students; bullying prevention for junior high students; and a sexual assault prevention program that is available for high school students.

They reach about 6,000 children per year with this information.

“The crux of our programs is a ‘whole-child approach’ and a team approach,” she said.

Under more long-term goals, the HCCC sees a need for new child advocacy satellite centers in addition to the one in Kerrville, hopefully to be located first in Edwards County with a licensed therapist and a forensic interviewer; and then in Kendall County.

EasterFest

Traditionally the EasterFest event is held all day the Saturday of Easter weekend in Flat Rock Park. (In 2020, the Saturday of Easter weekend is April 11, just so people can make a note on their calendars.)

It’s a family event and usually includes a car show with awards, Easter egg hunts for the children in various age divisions, a chili and barbecue cook-off with awards, games and rides for all ages and live music. There also are vendors of various kinds.

Background

Leadership Kerr County started in 1985 when Si Ragsdale (director of Camp Stewart in West Kerr County) and Leonard Holloway (former chamber executive director) approached Dr. Sam Junkin at Schreiner University about a program for “up and coming” community leaders to learn more about the many facets of the county.

Classes are selected from nominees who submit applications to the program. Nominees can be by referral, or by self-nomination; and must work for a member business of the Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about Leadership Kerr County, or their fundraising plans, contact Teri Sutterfield, at teri@mooreshomefurnishings.com; or Travis Page at tpage11@live.com.