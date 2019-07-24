Family remembers Cpl. Billy Joe Butler, citizens asked to participate in service

Instead of coming home to a ticker-tape parade and cheers at the end of World War II or to spitting protesters after Vietnam, Korean War soldier Billy Joe Butler never received a reception -- jubilant or otherwise. In fact, he never returned home at all. That changes this week.

Butler was just 19 and serving as a U.S. Army corporal when he was captured by Chinese CommunisForces in North Korea. He died in a prisoner of war camp just two months after that, reportedly on Jan. 27, 1951.

It has taken 68 years for his remains to be handed over into United States custody, to be identified and to finally be brought to his final resting place here back at home.

That’s why county officials are asking that all local citizens and visitors rally to give one of Kerr County’s own nothing short of a hero’s welcome when his remains are escorted into town, as well as during the burial and subsequent graveside services.

An Honor Guard Return

On Wednesday, peace officers with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office will join a military Honor Guard in escorting the late Army Corporal Butler from the San Antonio International Airport to Kerrville.

As a fallen serviceman during a time of conflict, Butler’s remains will be flown from Hawaii to Texas with a presiding Honor Guard.

Kerrville Funeral Home will host a 5-7 p.m. visitation on Thursday, July 25, giving the public a chance to visit with Butler’s surviving family members.

Funeral services with full military honors are set for 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, in the main chapel of First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Dr. in Kerrville.

A funeral procession will follow the funeral service, traveling from First United Methodist Church down Thompson Drive to Junction Highway and then to the graveside conclusion at Nichols Cemetery, 2900 Junction Highway.

Public Support Encouraged

“It seems only appropriate that we, the residents of Kerr County, citizens of the State of Texas – for who we are and what we represent in the national dialogue – we should show up and have a turnout commensurate with our values to reflect the respect that we pay to those who have served our country and have served the public,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly during a recent commissioners’ court session.

“I personally view this as an opportunity for us to show our patriotism, and to show our participation,” the judge said, as he encouraged a partnership between the county and the City of Kerrville in the hopes that a large contingency of local law enforcement officers and emergency services personnel would be present at the procession and service.

Judge Kelly added that he hopes not only local civil servants, but also everyone in the public turns out to line the streets along the procession route and attend that funeral service and burial service, “as part of our public and civic responsibility to respect those whose shoulders we stand on today.

“And, on behalf of the county, I will allow our employees time to be able to attend that funeral,” the judge said.

Family Connection

Barbara Pagel, the niece of the fallen soldier, was young at the time Butler went missing. Her mother, Ellen Louise Chipman, was the oldest of Butler’s five siblings.

“I was old enough that I was allowed to sit up with her and listen to the war news and hear if there was any word on those missing in action,” Pagel said. But, no matter how many times they listened to the broadcasts, they never heard his name called.

In fact, it was two painstaking years before word was received. “My grandparents were notified in 1953 that he had been killed. They didn’t know where at that time. They did finally know that he died in a POW camp. But, again, they didn’t ever have his body or anything,” Pagel said.

A Death Too Young

Born in Kerrville on April 13, 1931, to Gertrude Ann (Holliman) Butler and Charles Drew Butler, Billy Joe Butler attended Tivy High School and worked for awhile at the Blue Bonnet Hotel, but had aspirations of becoming a preacher.

Thinking that he would be drafted when he turned 18, Butler felt he should go ahead and join up with the U.S. Army, even though his parents were against it. He prevailed and convinced his father to sign the necessary papers and on July 20, 1948, Butler became a private in the U.S. Army.

He trained briefly in San Antonio before being shipped out to Korea. He was allowed two short leaves to see family and that was the last time they would see him.

Butler became a member of Company C of the 2nd Engineering Combat Battalion in the 2nd Infantry Division. As such, he advanced ahead of main force to build bridges so that U.S. force could cross. Then he remained behind to destroy the bridges once they were used.

The fresh-faced, still young Texas native was captured and became a POW on Nov. 28, 1950, when the Chinese Communist Forces attacked his unit’s defensive positions near Kunu-ri, a region of North Korea.

U.S. forces had gained the advantage in the war with the Inchon landing in September 1950. But matters took a drastic turn when, in the fall of 1950, a massive force of hundreds of thousands of Chinese military men entered the war to come to the aid of North Korea.

The Chinese pushed Americans and South Koreans to the south, along the way burying thousands of Allied forces fatalities in shallow battlefield graves or having them succumb to conditions in POW camps.

Butler and many other U.S. servicemen who found themselves captured were marched to Hofong Camp in Pukchin-Tarigol, North Korea.

Hofong Camp was located in a valley the Americans dubbed “Death Valley.” The POWs who survived captivity there recalled that the conditions were extreme. There was little food being provided to the prisoners and disease ran rampant due to a lack of proper treatment.

Butler reportedly succumbed to that harsh environment, dying of malnutrition and dysentery just two months after his capture on Jan. 27, 1951. A few years then went by before the U.S. government would officially declare the Texan a casualty of war.

Butler’s remains were not recovered during the war nor were they identified among the remains returned to America at the war’s end.

According to a Pentagon report published in The Army Times, officials believe the remains of some 350 servicemen may remain at the “Death Valley” camp.

Overall, there are still more than 7,600 soldiers who remain unaccounted for since the Korean War. The Pentagon has stated it believes the remains of more than 5,000 U.S. servicemen who perished in North Korea could still be recovered.

Like so many families, Butler’s family waited and waited, but never found closure. His parents and siblings always wondered where his final resting place had been.

Repatriation

Last summer, 65 years after the end of the war that was never officially declared a war, a summit was held between the United States and North Korea. A meeting between North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump led to North Korea turning over 55 boxes of remains of an unidentified number of servicemen from the United States and potentially other United Nations member countries.

A U.S. military plane made a rare trip to North Korea to retrieve the 55 cases that had been recovered by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Before the remains were put on the military aircraft in North Korea, hundreds of U.S. service members and South Korean troops gathered at a hangar at Osan base in South Korea for a repatriation ceremony.

The remains were then flown to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, a U.S. Air Force installation on Oahu, Hawaii, arriving on Aug. 1, 2018.

Following a ceremony at which Vice President Mike Pence spoke, the containers inside flag-draped caskets were escorted from a C-17 in sets of four, with each set escorted by an Honor Guard of one Marine, one airman, one soldier and one sailor.

The remains were then taken to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory for identification, an effort that officials said may take years to come.

To identify the Kerr County soldiers’ remains, scientists used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Word To the Family

So much time had passed since the fateful day Butler’s parents received word of his death in North Korea. When the military contacted the family, Pagel said they were so surprised. “Mom was excited,” she said. At 94 years of age, her mother, is still sharp as a tack and has fond memories of her brother.

“We didn’t even really know about it all until the Army representative contacted us in late April,” Pagel continued. The officials told them not to get too excited, but they were “hopeful” they had an identification of Butler’s remains and that they would be in contact again if a positive identification was completed.

“Then, a couple weeks later, we got an email from one of the representatives testing that, yes, they had positively identified the remains of my uncle and they’d like to set a meeting with my mother,” Pagel said.

Butler’s remains are just the fourth set of remains to be positively identified from the crates returned from North Korea.

“This has been something, well, we weren’t even thinking about it much when they got in touch with us. It has been so many years. It’s been a long time,” Pagel said.

Remarkably, all of Butler’s siblings are still alive, including: Ellen Louise Chipman, Marion Jeff Butler and wife, Doris, James Ezra Butler and his wife, Joan, Naaman Lee Butler and Charline Kappler. Pagel said it is good that they are all living still to hear this piece of incredible news and that it has given the family much to think about.

A representative from Ft. Knox, Kentucky, and a major from Ft. Sam met with the family in early May. “Things just progressed from there,” she said.

The next meeting was at the funeral home, with the U.S. Army paying for all costs and promising a very respectful service with full military honors.

A Fallen Hero’s Service

“Its amazing to me, the extent to which the Army is going to for my uncle’s funeral. And, just think – they are doing this for every recovered remains of every soldier that is found,” Pagel said.

“I’m thrilled, actually. We’re a military family,” Pagel said. Her father was retired from the U.S. Air Force, her husband retired from the U.S. Navy and out of seven children they have, five have gone into military service. Between her, her husband and her family, they have a total of 70 years of military service.

Her grandson is currently serving in the U.S. Army and is at Ft. Hood in Killeen. At the time of the interview, arrangements were being made so that he could participate as one of the Honor Guard members to meet Butler’s remains in San Antonio and escort them to Kerrville.

While this military family has been exposed to funeral services where full military honors are provided, Pagel said she was told that this one for a serviceman who died during a war would be so much more than the honors provided for someone who was a retired veteran. “I think it’ll be really, really heart-touching,” she said.

Cpl. Butler has been awarded the Purple Heart, the Prisoner of War Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal and Triple Bronze Star Attachment, and the United Nations Service Medal.

A Fitting Tribute from

a Military Community

Aside from the ceremonial moments of the service at the end of this week, Pagel said she’s really pleased that Butler will reach his final resting place in Nichols Cemetery just a single plot away from where his parents were laid to rest. They never lived to see their son’s remains repatriated, so “it is so good that we’ll be able to do that,” she said.

She doesn’t even think there was a memorial service held in the 1950s when Butler’s parents finally received confirmation of his death.

That’s why she’s pleased at the outpouring of support her family has received upon hearing the news.

“We are just thrilled with all the support we’ve seen so far,” Pagel said. “It’s amazing to me. I was just amazed to hear that some of his remains had been found, and about all that the military has done.”

“We’ve had so many people reach out with support from the community. We are so pro-military here. To see the support from the community is great,” Pagel said. “I felt like we would, because I feel like Kerrville is a tight community still and people honor our service members here. They always have.”