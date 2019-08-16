KISD hosts ‘New Teachers’ Academy’

More than four dozen teachers new to Kerrville Independent School District got their initial training last week in three days of instruction mixed with getting acquainted with assigned mentors.

The new teachers’ training is required by the district of all new teachers hired by KISD for the school year, whether they are brand new to teaching or new to Kerrville ISD this year moving from another district.

This year, this training was held Aug. 6-8 in sessions held mainly at Tivy High School’s library.

For 2019-20, administrators hired about 50 new teachers, and of those, six are brand new to teaching.

In the training, the instructors were different each session and included some principals.

Each new teacher in Kerrville ISD also has been assigned a current KISD teacher as a mentor. Those mentors were part of the three days of training, too, but their relationships with the new teachers are meant to continue through the coming school year.

Assistant Superintendent Hea-ther Engstrom said the new teachers also were presented with this district’s “Profile of a Graduate” and “Profile of a Teacher,” and information on this district’s instructional standards.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust talked to the new teachers about KISD’s goals, beliefs and values.

The new teachers got some hands-on time learning about the technological tools available to them in the classrooms and through district connections.

New teachers

Among the teachers new to KISD were Kenna Priore, Thimon Dimery, Sarah McCrae and Tiffanee Nagy.

Priore is brand new to teaching this year and was hired to teach dance at Tivy High School for grades nine through 12. She mainly will be working with the Golden Girls.

She graduated last spring from Texas State University in San Marcos.

Priore said she mostly approached this opportunity through a job fair, but her family in Helotes also has a neighbor who knows Dr. Foust and told her great things about Kerrville ISD in general.

She said the favorite thing about teaching that she’s learned so far is the opportunity to have relationships with her students.

“You’re more invested in this when you know each one of them personally,” Priore said.

Dimery is coming home to take his new position as the physical education teacher at Tally Elementary School. He graduated from Tivy High School in the Class of 1988.

He said he attended Schreiner University here to get his education and teaching degree, and has 19 years’ teaching experience.

“I was in College Station the last six years,” he said. “But my family and my wife’s family are from here, and it was always our intention to return. Our own two kids are in college now.

“I love being around kids, and can’t see doing anything else. We’re ready for a new adventure here,” Dimery said.

McCrae said she’s starting her 19th year of teaching; and returning to Kerrville to work after teaching since 2001 at a couple other districts.

She will be teaching secondary mathematics at Tivy High School.

“I wanted to be home. I came to a job fair and applied here,” she said.

She said her favorite thing about teaching is the kids - “a cliché thing, I know, but I want the kids to love math, and I love it when that spark goes off in class and they get excited about it.”

Tiffanee Nagy is from Kerrville and graduated from THS in the Class of 2014.

She attended Baylor University to earn her education degree.

Nagy will be at Hal Peterson Middle School, teaching a new pre-advanced placement algebra class, plus eighth grade mathematics.

She said she previously taught at Canyon High School for Comal ISD.

“I like the kids, and I like getting to know all of them,” she said.

District planning

Engstrom split preparation and presentation for this training with Andrea Dickson and Charli Stehling.

“Each new teacher was matched with an experienced teacher on their campus to learn about ‘norms’ and activities,” Engstrom said, “and the mentors attended these sessions to coach them about what this district expects.”

Engstrom called it a team effort and said this is the second year they’ve used this format for the teacher education process. But they tweaked it to allow more time for each new teacher to work with his or her assigned mentor.

“We did this in 2018 and then evaluated the training with teacher input, and changed a few things.

And this year, these new teachers are filling in suggestions, too – more activities, serving them not only breakfast and lunch but added coffee and cookies in the afternoons.

“It’s been three full days from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.,” she said.

One of their activities started as a game laid out on the THS cafeteria floor, with half the new teachers at a time blindfolded and making their way across a square with obstacles on the floor, within five minutes, moving at the direction of their mentors on the sidelines.

Engstrom said they had the basic game laid out, and fellow administrator Sylvia Flannery took their instructions and added a few more obstacles and challenges to it.

Those included balloons taped to the floor, numbered squares and coins; and Flannery told each group that if judges on the sidelines caught them stepping on one of those “landmines,” they had to start over and try again.

Some “finished” the course while others couldn’t within the time limit, but all were laughing as their time ran out.