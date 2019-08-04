Tivy students part of Japan, USA exchange program

Abigail Borden, 16, of Kerr County was part of the KAKEHASHI Project, a cultural exchange program to Japan for high school students from June 23 to July 2, through the Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg.

Borden was one of 22 total students and one of six students from Tivy High School.

Some of the students were from as far away as Montana, Hawaii and Guam, she said.

One activity was a calligraphy class at a school, and each visitor was asked to choose one word as their personal symbol and then learn to write it in Japanese.

Borden chose “adventure” for her large symbol and also wrote the symbol for her name.

The other THS students were Michael Wingard, Sabrina Molina, Jordy Parker, Clair Nowlin and Andrea Ovalle. Borden will be a junior at THS in 2019-20.

She learned about this opportunity through her advanced placement World History class, and Dr. Shields Carter and Mrs. Barbara Ford of the.

She said it took her six days to get her application in by the deadline, from the first notice, and had to organize three teacher recommendations and write a five-paragraph essay on American-Japanese relations, plus attend six hours of etiquette training after she was chosen to participate.

“They told us no nose-blowing was allowed in public; and it is considered rude in Japan to walk on a public walkway and drink something at the same time.”

She said program leaders interviewed about 75 students as candidates for the trip to be paid for by the Japanese government, as a “bridge program” between the two countries.

Each student only had to take “spending money” but they also had to pack “professional wear.”

“Now I own a suit! We wore black or blue suits on three days; and ‘smart casual’ on three days, and ‘casual days’ were still modest. Everyone we saw wore suits.”

The flight from Houston to Tokyo was 14 hours nonstop each way; and her family still had to drive five hours to and from Kerrville.

She said they only saw young people in casual clothes on the streets in Japan or in the one shopping mall they visited. Even those were long skirts on girls or looser cuffed jeans or shorts.

“My mom was really excited and thought it would be a great trip. I’m the youngest of four children, and my siblings were jealous.”

Her brothers and sisters are 23, 21, and 19 years old.

Once the group arrived in Japan, they stayed mostly in hotels, but it also included two nights in a host family’s home.

She and another girl were flown from the Tokyo area to another Japanese island, on a 90-minute flight, to Fukuoka Prefecture, to visit a family whose members were all non-English-speaking, the two parents, a daughter and a son.

One of Borden’s most valuable items was an English-Japanese phrasebook with some pronunciation help.

“It helped when we figured out in Japanese all the vowels in words are identical to Spanish pronunciation,” she said, adding it also was hard figuring out 1,000 yen in Japanese money equaled about $10 American, and 100 yen equals about $1.

“I took gifts from Texas to them,” she said. “Everything we ate there, we ate with chopsticks. I’m very good at that now. But they laughed at how we ate,” Borden said.

She took a photo of the large amount of food the Inoue family made for them for breakfast one morning; and said the best thing on the table, in her opinion, was the giant peaches. The family also took them to a sushi bar where the food was “delivered” to – and past – their table by conveyor belt.

“When we were leaving at the end of the two days, our host mom gave us some money for the train we took to the airport.”

Borden said the décor was very stark in the government buildings they visited, but the Japanese homes were decorated like American homes but with Japanese artifacts. And in their host home, no one wore shoes inside the house. The visiting students were asked to bring “house shoes” or slippers with them.

“And the Japanese are five minutes early for everything,” she said.

The group’s itinerary included a 6:30 a.m. wake-up call most days, though a few were as early as 6 a.m.; a lecture, a temple site visit, a visit to a peace memorial and a museum; a woodworking lesson at a furniture workshop; and a visit to a school.

They also were shown the Olympic Stadium being built there for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

“My host family took us sightseeing and shopping in their family van. I also was interviewed along with one other girl for their national television network.”

She said they asked the two girls about American people their age only living in time of war, a concept she hadn’t thought about before.

“They were respectful, and said that’s in contrast to Japanese teenagers. When I answered, I told them I was thankful to be living in the United States and supported our military people serving to help.”

At a museum they visited, she saw exhibits where all were named as “victims,” not on a good or bad “side.”

She said she met some wonderful people there, including one government official that she called one of her new favorite people, Yasuhide Nakayama, deputy commissioner on counter-terrorism, security and public safety.

She said the group saw few American tourists; and paid “courtesy calls” including observing a commercial factory.

One of her favorite memories is the night Nakayama took the whole tour group to a six-course dinner not including dessert, “and we had warm steak for the meat, compared to the mostly cold foods everywhere else, including the soups. And they use fish stock like we use beef stock. I actually ate a whole squid on a pizza at one place.”

“I’m so glad I did it, but it was very long. And the first thing I wanted when I got back was ‘Whataburger.’ Nearly everything we had to eat there was made from fish.”

Borden moved here her sophomore year, and said she wants to be a nurse. One thing she thought about on this trip was her lessons on World War II in history class and that so many were injured in that war. One Japanese museum included a small exhibit about nurses.

She remembers the Japanese anime, the beauty of the country, and the people’s overall curiosity.

“Everyone is very polite to each other, except on the street, while they’re walking. They’re very courteous drivers, though, on the left hand side of the road; and they have very tiny one-way alleys.

“I would do it again, but with a couple five-hour energy drinks. I fell asleep on a bus once and while we were sitting in waiting rooms.”

She has no assignment to report back to anyone in the Hill Country, but the teachers who recommended her want to hear about the trip. And she agreed to make a presentation to the students in the AP World History class she took last year.

Borden said she was told this was the second year for this exchange program through the museum in Fredericksburg; and that Japanese Admiral Togo and American Admiral Chester Nimitz became very good friends after World War II.

Her mementos include a certificate for the Japanese International Cooperation Center, information on the “inbound program for high school students from the United States of America,” and a selection of souvenirs.