Chamber Banquet honors Priour, Hudgins, Johnston

Major awards presented at the 97th annual Chamber Choice Awards Banquet included “Citizen of the Year,” “Outstanding Woman of the Year,” the “Mary C. Williams Volunteer of the Year,” the “Health Care Industry Leadership Award,” and “Business Person of the Year.”

Other announcements were made to honor longtime individual Chamber members and businesses with long-time memberships in the organization.

The event was held Oct. 24 in the Schreiner University Event Center, transformed from an athletic venue to a banquet hall, with the theme of “Starlight Masquerade Ball.”

Among the approximately 400 attendees, one special guest was the SU mascot, Monty, also dressed in his formal wear.

‘Citizen of the Year’

The 2019 “Citizen of the Year Award” was presented by Carlina Villapando, publisher at the Kerrville Daily Times, the sponsor of this award.

She first asked all previous winners in the audience to stand; and said this year marks the 55th recipient of this award that honors the best of the community, given to a person who “has shaped the identity of our community.”

She asked Gary Priour to come to the podium, to the applause of the audience; and described him as a person of great intelligence and faith, who attended Tivy High School and Harvard University.

Villapando said Priour returned home to ask family not for money but for land, because he had a vision about caring for traumatized children. And his passion, strength, energy and will grew a single house to three campuses; and the Hill Country Youth Ranch cares for many of the children into adulthood.

“He’s ‘Papa Gary’ to all those children and adults,” she said.

Priour told the crowd he was a native son who became prodigal son; and came back to forgiveness and compassion.

“You welcomed children here who were not native sons and daughters; and they became productive citizens,” he said. “We continue this work because we’re not finished.”

‘Outstanding Woman of Year’

Jo Carol Smith from the Kerr County Women’s Chamber announced the “Outstanding Woman of the Year,” describing her from nomination forms as highly regarded by staff; a “multi-tasking wizard;” kind and caring for everyone; one who gives better than expected service in her 16-year tenure with Meals on Wheels; and the “epitome of a duck – calm on the surface and paddling furiously underneath;” and directing delivery of 1.2 million meals over the years.

Pat Hudgins was called to the podium, and said MOW was “my third career, really, and it was a joy to keep our seniors at home where we all want to be. It’s been a really fun job, but I didn’t look at it as a job.” She thanked all health industry representatives for their help over the years.”

Chamber ‘Hall of Fame’

Denise LeMeilleur presented this award, calling it “such an honor to present this to entrepreneurs with a vision.”

She said the family-owned business is run by two family members who first worked for other people, and the current business started 101 years ago. They have always treated customers like family; and been fair to employees and clients.

She said they committed to the community through area organizations including Kerrville Noon Rotary, Lions Club, Kiwanis, Bark for Life and Relay for Life; and willingness to serve on such boards as Peterson Health. The owners have ties to Tivy High School and Schreiner University.

She announced the 2019 award was being given to Garrett Insurance; and Stephen Schmerbeck accepted the award.

Schmerbeck said, “We ‘joined success’ with every single one of you in this town.”

‘Business Person of the Year’

This award was presented to Bill Johnston of Moore’s Furniture Company, with the long history of four generations of family businesses in both Kerrville and Ingram since 1892. Those businesses included a general store, lumberyard and furniture store.

Sylvia Fritz, the 2018 honoree, representing her family’s Mini-Mart business, described this year’s winner as passionate about serving customers, with core values and strong dedication to customers, employees, family and God.

Johnston was not able to attend; and his award was accepted by Teri Sutterfield from the Moore’s Furniture staff.

‘Volunteer Organization

of the Year’

Phillip Stacy, the 2018 winner, presented this year’s “Volunteer Organization of the Year Award” by describing an organization that helps women grow, saying the first group were trained in 2000, and since has graduated more than 500 women.

They have an 85-percent employment rate, he said, in a variety of fields in and around Kerrville, and many have pursued further education.

Based on their “incredible sustained impact,” Stacy announced this award for the Christian Women’s Job Corps, and called Ann Buck to the podium.

“Our success is because of all the volunteers who assist us; and there have been about 800 of them, total,” Buck said. “We’re a success because of the Kerrville community, and I thank you very, very much.”

‘Ambassador of the Year’

Rose Bradshaw first introduced all the attending Chamber Ambassadors and asked them to stand below the podium; and then noted those with “longevity” in that volunteer organization, ranging from those with five years’ service to Bradshaw and Mike Douville with 15 and 30 years respectively.

When all were assembled near the podium, the “Jack Fournier Ambassador of the Year Award” was presented to Ruth Bauer, who has served as a chamber ambassador for 15 years. She was very surprised and thought that award would be going to a friend in that group.

New Award

Rachel London announced a first-time “New Member Award” and presented it to Robert Glossop Jr., saying he came a few months ago to Kerrville; and jumped right into volunteering in activities here.

Glossop told the crowd he was overwhelmed by the kindness of people here. “I told my family, ‘the real Texas still exists here in Kerrville!’”

New scholarship

Centennial Bank in Kerrville was the major sponsor for this year’s event, and Brian Bowers addressed the crowd, to also announce the upcoming merger of this Kerrville bank with the Happy State Bank group. He said he and the local staff are, indeed, “happy about the merger.”

Bowers also led the attendees in three toasts – a toast to the past in honor of the late David LeMeilleur and his contributions to the community; a toast to the present in honor of David’s wife Denise LeMeilleur for her continuing service in business and the community; and a toast to the future, for the creation of a new “Trade Scholarship Fund” at Centennial Bank to encourage area students to train for trades and future job possibilities if they are not planning to attend academic colleges.

He said Centennial Bank was contributing the first $500 to this new scholarship fund.

Other awards announced during the event included “Best-Dressed Female” and “Best-Dressed Male.” Those awards were won by Roslyn Houghton and Mike Douville, respectively.

Marti and Terri Ashcraft were named “Best-Dressed Couple.”

In his Chamber report, Koenig spoke about the recent “Pitch Day,” and the growth in such groups as Young Professionals, the Small Business Administration and S.C.O.R.E. activities in Kerrville; and said entrepreneurs and small businesses are the backbone of the community. He complimented the City of Kerrville staff for their work on the Kerrville 2050 comprehensive plan and progress on items in that plan, and connections in that plan to the Kerr Economic Development Council.

Koenig said this creates a “growing pipeline of opportunity.”