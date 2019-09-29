Belew plans to seek re-election

Harley David Belew, Precinct 1 Kerr County Commissioner, has announced his intent to seek re-election.

“When I ran for office in 2016 I said I would serve for a second term if I could see that I was making a positive contribution. I can say now that it has been a very productive first term, so I'm seeking re-election,” Belew said.

Belew is a Kerr County broadcaster on morning radio and has hosted his own show for 23 years, currently hosting the “Hill Country Patriot Radio,” 104.3-FM.

Belew is a former Headwaters-Groundwaters board member and has been active in Kerr County 4-H, Boy Scouts of America and numerous civic groups and charities.