Murr presented with TARC ‘Legislation Leadership Award’

At the October Alamo Area Council of Governments board meeting, District 19 Senator Pete Flores and District 53 Representative Andrew Murr were recognized with the Texas Association of Regional Councils “Legislative Leadership Award” for their instrumental service in the reinstatement of air quality funding during the 86th legislature.

Almost $2 million, seven times the amount awarded to Austin, Beaumont, and other near-nonattainment areas, will be distributed throughout seven counties in the Alamo region over the next two years.

During the 85th legislative session, funding for pollution reduction planning was eliminated for counties in near-nonattainment of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ground-level ozone. Although Bexar County was designated as a nonattainment area last year, Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, and Wilson counties remain in near-nonattainment.

This means these counties are close to, but not in violation of, the NAAQS. Nonattainment designations result in additional regulation and potential delays for infrastructure and economic development projects in those designated areas.

With Flores and Murr’s leadership and determination, the 86th state legislature voted to reinstate near non-attainment air quality planning funds, formerly known as Rider 7, in the amount of $281,250 for each of the seven near-nonattainment counties in the San Antonio-New Braunfels Metropolitan Statistical Area.

Ginny Lewis, executive director of TARC, presented the awards by stating “Thank you, Senator Flores and Representative Murr, for all your work on this and many other issues of importance to our region. You both understand, firsthand, how local governments can accomplish great things by working across jurisdictional boundaries to solve issues of importance to all of those who live in those areas.”

These new funds will be used for monitoring current concentrations of pollutants, including those that can adversely affect public health. These activities will enhance the understanding of emissions and help area regulators, businesses, and citizens implement strategies to improve air quality.