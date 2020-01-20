19 tons of trash removed from Guadalupe River in 2019

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority announced today that, in 2019, nineteen tons of trash was removed from in and around the Guadalupe River and its tributaries in Kerr County alone.

“We are excited to announce that there was a decrease in the pounds of trash collected annually for the second year in a row after steady increases over the last several years. Although it’s too soon to draw any conclusions, we’re hopeful that it’s a sign of our awareness programs working. We remain dedicated to keeping our river clean and will continue to monitor the effectiveness of these programs,” said Ray Buck, UGRA General Manager.

UGRA’s Trash-Free Initiative program is comprised of two main components: 1) year-round routine garbage pickup at river crossings; and 2) the annual river clean-up.

UGRA currently contracts with a local company, Garrett Services, to pick up trash at a number of low water crossings on the North Fork, South Fork, Town Creek, Johnson Creek and the main stem Guadalupe River throughout the year.

In 2019, a total of 744 visits to fifteen different river crossings removed 27,300 pounds of trash.

UGRA records the total amount of trash collected on each day the river crossings clean-up is conducted. This year, June netted the most trash collected with a total of 5,685 pounds, with July and May close behind with 4,900 and 4,175 pounds, respectively.

The summer months are consistently the time of year when littering is at a peak, as many people gather near the Guadalupe River for recreation. This year, the largest single day total of 1,065 pounds of trash was collected immediately after the July 4th holiday.

In addition to the year-round effort, UGRA hosts a river clean up day to promote awareness of the litter problem by involving the community.

The 16th Annual River Clean Up was held on Saturday, July 27, 2019. A total of 10,695 pounds of garbage was collected by 526 participants working along the river from above Hunt all the way to the eastern edge of Kerr County. The 2020 River Clean Up will be held on July 25.

During summer 2019 as a proactive measure to reduce littering, UGRA once again funded litter patrols with licensed peace officers at the most popular river crossings to promote the message, “Pack it in…pack it out.”

In addition, UGRA’s environmental education programs focus on preserving the water quality of the Guadalupe River.

UGRA also sponsors community groups that are enthusiastic about keeping the Guadalupe River and Kerr County trash-free. Some groups organize routine events and UGRA provides supplies to support their efforts. Others contact UGRA for assistance with site selection, trash disposal, and supplies for their group’s community service project. If your group is interested in conducting a clean up event, contact UGRA for assistance.