Kerrville firefighters to lead 'Tower Climb' during 9/11 tribute

Today, 12 members representing the Kerrville Professional Firefighters Association Local 3230 will be leading the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Tower of Americas in San Antonio, carrying a high rise hose pack created by association members and the entire Kerrville Fire Department.

This is one of the largest stair climbs in the nation. Over 650 firefighters representing over 100 different agencies will be in attendance. The 12 members representing Kerrville has been given the honor of leading the entire climb.

All members of the KFD participated in building a 100-ft hose pack with all the names, ranks, and assignments of the 343 fallen firefighters being hand-written on it, a project organized by KPFA and KFD member Micah Booth.

The hose pack, which weighs 70 pounds, will be carried in by the first KPFA participant and will be passed down periodically until its has been carried all 110 fights of stairs. (The same height as the Twin Towers.) This will be done in full bunker gear, including air packs.

The event begins at 6:30 a.m. and continues until the hundreds of participating firefighters complete the climb.

"Now that 18 years has passed, we will see rookies entering the fire service that weren't even born before this day. And many more who are already on the job were too young to remember. We should all make sure to never forget, but now we need to make sure to instill the significance of this day on those who dont have a memory of it to begin with," Booth said.

A total of 2,977 people, including the 343 firefighters, perished in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.