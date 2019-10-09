Lady Pirates fall to Junction

CENTER POINT – The Lady Pirates took the first set against Junction, but then lost the next three in extremely tight fashion, losing to the Eagles in District 29-2A volleyball action Tuesday at Pirates Gym.

The scores were 25-21, 22-25, 20-25, 29-31 and leaves Center Point at 3-4 in the district standings and 10-16 overall.

“We played well then got complacent,” said Center Point head coach Caitlin Whittle.

Lexi Mills led the Lady Pirates in kills with 13 and digs with 16. She added 24 assists to compliment Kiersten Adams’ 28, which was tops for Center Point in that category. Iris Lozano came away with 10 assists.

Adams and Kaylee Blackledge each hit the floor for 15 digs and Paige Ponce was also in double-digs with 12. Ponce served eight aces and Kammi Skeen had two blocks.

Center Point travels to Medina on Friday in an attempt to get back on the winning track.