Freeman-Fritts seeks donations for heart surgery

Mimi is a Chihuahua-Dachshund mix puppy, a “chi-weenie,” now about five months old, and the staff and volunteers at the Freeman-Fritts Animal Welfare Society shelter describe her as “a sweet, precious adorable puppy that is completely deserving of an ‘ever-after’.”

Unfortunately, her story comes like any other fairy tale – before the “happily ever after,” there is sadness.

Mimi came to the Freeman-Fritts shelter after she and one litter-mate were found in a ditch.

Staff veterinarian Dr. Shelby Key said the two puppies appeared to be five weeks old, only babies, and were both dirty and full of fleas and there was no sign of a mother dog taking any care of them.

She and the Freeman-Fritts staff and volunteers cleaned up the two puppies and tried to provide them with a better start in life with vet care and shelter and food.

A few weeks went by and all seemed like it was going well, until Mimi’s litter-mate passed away suddenly in her sleep one night.

“We believe this was heart-related,” Key said. “That’s when we made the terrible discovery that Mimi has a severe heart murmur. You can feel the ‘swishing’ sound inside her little body.”

Key said in the mother’s uterus, there is a connection between the aorta of the heart and the lungs. This is supposed to close at birth, but Mimi’s didn’t, and since then her blood is partially bypassing her heart. As a result, her heart is working very hard to overcome that limitation.

“You can touch her chest and feel it,” Key said.

She said heart issues run in the two breeds, of which Mimi is a mix; and hers somehow has persisted.

“This is something that can be and has to be fixed,” Key and the others decided.

It will be expensive and it will require extensive heart surgery.

That means Key and the rest of the Freeman-Fritts staff and volunteers need the community’s help, to help Mimi.

They say they need $4,000 in donations, to make this happen.

Without the surgery, Mimi’s days are numbered, even with the best daily comfort and care in an adoptive home. And without the surgery, she will never live a normal life.

Key has worked at the clinic at Freeman-Fritts for 13 years; and provides basic veterinary services at that clinic, including rabies shots, and spay and neuter services, but neither that clinic nor the area vets she sometimes consults with on more complicated issues are set up for this level of care.

Key said they put out a plea to be able to send Mimi for an echocardiogram, which will determine exactly what needs to be repaired inside the puppy.

“We were able to get in touch with the Texas A&M University’s School of Veterinary Medicine; and they were able to schedul Mimi for a consultation, which includes the echocardiogram test,” Key said.

She said they were notified to have the puppy in College Station on Nov. 25 and if the local shelter can collect the funds needed for her surgery, that would follow on Nov. 27.

Key said they were all happy about that news until they looked at a calendar and saw that those dates are the week of Thanksgiving.

So Key called TAMU and thanked them, and asked if they really meant they could take care of Mimi the week of Thanksgiving.

The answer was a long pause and then an “oops” sort of response, because most everything at the university is closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

So now Mimi’s test and surgery has been rescheduled for after Thanksgiving, on Dec. 2-3 with surgery to follow on Dec. 4.

So they need to raise the donated funds by Monday, Dec. 2, to have the total in hand when Mimi is taken to the specialists at TAMU.

One of the local shelter staff members has a daughter attending TAMU, and has volunteered to drive the puppy there and stay while the test and surgery are done.

“We are going to fight for Mimi and we want you to join us!” they said.

“Sweet Mimi is full of life and loves everybody she has ever laid eyes on. Mimi does not know how serious her condition is. Just like every puppy, she loves to play. So if you were unaware of her condition, you would never know she had it.

“But because of her special needs, we are scared of how limited her time actually is without this surgery. Once her heart is repaired, she will go on living a long, healthy, happy life.”

“She should be a normal dog after the surgery. We’ve already had high interest in her by people considering adoption later. And small female dogs go out for adoption faster than most, especially compared to large male dogs,” she said.

Key said when Mimi is full-grown, she probably will weigh no more than 10 pounds.

Right now, they still need to raise $4,000 for her surgery.

Key said donors can visit the Freeman-Fritts facility at 515 Spur 100, Kerrville, Texas 78028, to give cash or checks; or mail them a donation to be received by Dec. 2, by mailing it to the same address.

Checks should have “Mimi Fund” written on the note line on checks.

Donors also can call them at 257-4144 during weekday business hours to use a credit card to give them a donation.

There also is a hashtag on social media for “Mimi’s Miracle Fund” at #teammimi.

For more information, email the Freeman- Fritts facility at freemanfritts@yahoo.com.