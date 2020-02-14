Kerr County Sheriff candidate forum - Candidate responses Part 3

Candidates running for Kerr County Sheriff gathered last week at a forum held at Schreiner University and hosted by Kerrville United, Hill Country Community Journal, JAM Broadcasting and the university.

The two-hour event was livestreamed and can be viewed by logging onto www.KerrvilleUnited.com.

All six candidates were present at the forum and included Republican candidates KCSO public information and training officer Elias Garcia, Kerr County Jail corrections officer Tommy Hill, retired Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Mitch Lambdin, retired Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Larry Leitha and KCSO CID Capt. Carol Twiss; and Libertarian candidate Warren Funk.

Due to the length of the written story, we will be posting each segment of the candidates' responses daily.

The sheriff’s department budget, including the jail, is around $12 million. What experience do you have that qualifies you to manage a budget that large?

Tommy Hill

“My qualifications actually come from the State of Texas. I have about seven years of doing budgets … of doing state inspections. It’s pretty easy, pretty common for me to do something like that, especially when you have to do one for a 3,000 bed unit back in Corpus,” Hill said. “There was 3,000 inmates and about 985 officers that you had to account for. One thing about budgets is it starts off difficult, but once you round off and get it going and itemize all of the things you’ve got going with it, it gets pretty simple at that point in time.”

Mitch Lambdin

“In my prior assignments, I have extensive background in working budgets. When I met with the sheriff (Hierholzer), he indicated that 80 percent of the budget is salary, approximately. It’s money going out for personnel,” Lambdin said. “We saw with the movie theater incident, the collective overtime that had to go out … managing those types of things … I’ve been in situations where it’s been very tight budget scenarios where I’ve worked and I had to manage the overtime budget very closely, and had to develop those types of skills to make sure we managed it well.”

Larry Leitha

“The two items that I feel prepare me to take on an $11.8 million budget; one, being a school board member. I was on school board in Center Point, where we had a $4.5 million budget and 85 employees,” Leitha said. “The second thing is that once I retired, to prepare me even better, I took a job with Trentco Management, where I was in charge of overseeing a $10 million budget with 60 employees in eight different locations.”

Carol Twiss

“Over the last 28 years I worked for the sheriff’s office and in each division there are smaller budgets that you make sure you keep track of … in the jail especially. You have to make sure you have all of the necessary things for each inmate in the facility, so I am aware of those budgets,” Twiss said. “But, I’ve also been a part of a number of boards and on those boards you have help to manage the budget of each one of those boards … including a credit union here in town, the Kid’s Advocacy Place, Hill Country CARES, Any Baby Can … I’ve been a member of all of these boards and part of that process is to manage those budgets.”

Warren Funk

“I referred earlier to my project management experience. I have managed projects from a few million dollars to up to $25-30 million,” Funk said. “So, the amount of money the sheriff is talking about is not something I’m not familiar with. And, frankly after my visit with the sheriff yesterday and his excellent tour of his facility, I have to say that getting all of that done in under $11.8 million strikes me as being a heck of an accomplishment, and I look forward to the challenge of making that happen.”

Elias Garcia

“With almost a $12 million budget at the sheriff’s office, it’s broken down to three types of departments. You have your jail, you have your sheriff’s office budget yourself and you have court security,” Garcia said. “With 32 years in management with H-E-B, we dealt with daily financials as well as interdepartmental deals, but forecasting budgets workshops was all daily practice in regards to the private sector. When you’ve got limited funds in regards to the three budgets with the sheriff’s office, and you’re taking the Kerr County budget itself, and you’re spending 78 percent of your budget on payroll, retirement and insurance, you have a limited amount of money that’s going to last you the fiscal year, as well as the jail, which is about 62 percent of that payroll budget … so being meticulous is very important.”

During this campaign, several candidates have suggested that the department needs new or increased technology available to deputies on patrol. What are your thoughts regarding the department’s technology?

Mitch Lambdin

“I believe the department needs to increase its technology. It’s a force multiplier. I’ve spoken to many deputies and detectives that also echoed that to me,” Lambdin said. “There are a lot technologies out there, and I’ve used most of them, that really help you get your job quicker, safer, faster. So, I am all for increasing technology. We need computers in the vehicles. You did a great job with your upgrade of the radio system and I think that will fit nicely into working with the computers in the vehicles.”

Larry Leitha

“I agree with the techology and upgrades,” Leitha said.

“One of the things I know would be important is computers. I think that type of technology would really bring it up and possibly assist in response time. Another thing that would be good is ticket-writers. I think it would also help with response time in giving officers more time to be out on patrol, but I do think that technology would be good to increase at the sheriff’s department.”

Carol Twiss

“The sheriff’s office actually has some great technology. We have an AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) that allows us to do immediate checks for fingerprints at crime scenes. We have interview rooms and video systems in the cars and body cams that allows us to upload right into a server for the officers, so they don’t have to waste time downloading videos,” Twiss said. “The interview rooms was an upgrade and it was a great one. I think that at some point we do need to consider putting computers in the cars, because it helps the officers be able to recognize criminals … they can run checks … they can do their job a little more efficiently and our investigators can use them at crime scenes, to take photographs at crime scenes, instead of using individual cameras. But we would have to get those into our budget.”

Warren Funk

“At my tour of the sheriff’s department yesterday, I was impressed with the level of technology that’s currently being deployed. It’s really quite good and, of course, the department needs to stay as current as possible,” Funk said.

He commented on the amount of data the KCSO acquires daily and said that data management is an issue.

“Being legal stuff, you can’t delete it from your hard drive the way you can at home,” Funk said. “My only criticism is that modern technology offers too many opportunities for violating citizens’ privacy.”

Elias Garcia

“We currently use an Odyssey system that is very compatible and upgradable in regards to looking at the feasibility of using computers in our vehicles. I think it is something we should look into,” Garcia said.

Garcia said that he would look into the cost of sustaining the expense and possibly a grant to make the initial purchase of such in-car technology.

Garcia said he would like an electronic ticket-writer and would like to look into using substations inside the county.

Tommy Hill

“I think we need to get a way to get a faster response out in the county. I do believe those computers will help us quite a bit. It’s something we have to figure out if we can pay for it out of the budget or if we can pay for it on a grant or what we need to do to get those computers back out there,” Hill said. “I know that patrol officers do need them out there. It’s just how they are going to work when we’re deep out in the county … to see how the wi-fi and stuff works out there. So, that’s one of the biggest things we’re going to see is how we’re going to get these computers working and how we’re going to pay for them.”

Candidates have stated several changes they would like to make in the sheriff’s department, including things such as more deputies, which would require additional vehicles; computers in the vehicles; vehicle markings and uniform changes. All of this would require additional spending. Do you plan on making cuts in other areas to implement any of these changes or are you going to ask the taxpayers for additional funding? And what would you estimate these costs to be?

Larry Leitha

“I know a lot of people want to see more patrol deputies and I’d like to see that happen also. I have been told that the budget of $11.8 million and once you break it down to patrol, you’re down to about $1.4 million,” Leitha said. “One of the things I would do is entertain the thought of grants. I would try to do everything I could before commissioners court, because that is going to entail raising taxes, which I know nobody wants to do.”

Leitha also discussed the possibility of selling used equipment to earn money.

Carol Twiss

“There was a lot in that question. As far as uniforms, I think you can progressively, over time, swap people out of uniforms into something more modern and traditional so that they can work more comfortably and efficiently. You don’t have to do it all at once and it’s budgeted every year so you don’t have to put a new burden on the taxpayers,” Twiss said. “As far as computers in the cars, there are a number of providers, like AT&T, that offer a reduced rate to law enforcement and I think we could use some seized assets and some grant funding to accomplish this without burdening our taxpayers any more. There’s ways to do these things without more money coming out of your pocket.”

Warren Funk

“So, not having made any proposals for increased spending in the sheriff’s department, I can honestly say I have nothing to say about that, except to say that I would certainly do my best not to have to go back to commissioners court to ask for more money,” Funk said. “The important thing is to manage your job to fit within your schedule and your budget and that is what I learned as a project management professional.”

Elias Garcia

“I think that progression is one of the leading things we need to look at. Changing out some uniforms, I think that can happen in the future. Looking at the Odyssey system and the upgrades that can come versus a grant … a program that is currently being worked on by the sheriff, and I have been researching as well, is the mental health peace officer program,” Garcia said. “Mental health is one of the highest functions and time-consuming things that we use in law enforcement right now. We can look for a grant to get that peace officer. Using that person to go on these calls will free up these officers.”

Tommy Hill

“The first thing I don’t want to do is come out here and say we are going to spend your money, because that is one of the things we are going to stop doing,” Hill said. “The grants and any seizures are something we can probably use to pay for new uniforms, pay for computers, pay for whatever we need, depending on what we have out there at that time. Really, going with a grant is probably the best way to go about it, if we can find those. Second of all, we really need those computers, so we have to find a way to get those.”

Mitch Lambdin

“For clarity, the only things that I have really put out there are some of the technology pieces we have already discussed and a narcotics detection canine, which I think would be invaluable in this county,” Lambdin said. “We don’t need to burden the tax payers more. One of the things that I’ve found in this county is that there are some of the most generous, civic-minded folks that you can ever find. I would like to start the Kerr County Sheriff’s Posse Foundation, where people can donate to that foundation and then the sheriff can go and ask for specific equipment or training and it gives local control, because the foundation can say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ and it does not burden the taxpayer further. And I think that’s the way to do it, as well as grants.”

It was at the end of this question series that Hierholzer chose to add insight for the viewing public.

“This is going to be one of those that I am also going to get to add a little bit to it. I feel that I need to, because I’ve heard a lot about grants and a lot about computers in the cars,” Hierholzer said.

With regard to grants, Hierholzer that within law enforcement, the requesting agency must be PREA (Prison Rape Elimination Act) compliant that was enacted by Congress a few years ago.

“To be PREA-compliant, in Texas 17-year-olds are adults by our criminal justice system and can be housed in an adult jail,” Hierholzer said. “If you are PREA-compliant, 17-year-olds must be housed, sight and sound, away from anyone 18 years or older. That makes it real difficult in Texas jails to house a 17-year-old.”

Hierholzer said PREA compliance also dictates that the sheriff must house inmates based on how they identify themselves as gender and “not by what the good Lord gave us.”

“This county will not be PREA-compliant as long as I am in this chair,” Hierholzer said. “So that may disqualify you for some federal grants, unless you, as a candidate, decide that you want to be PREA-compliant.”

With regard to narcotics canines, Hierholzer said that courts have ruled that any time an officer spends with a “drug dog” is considered overtime.

“I have an overtime budget of $45,000 per year,” Hierholzer said. “One person can eat up that overtime budget real quick. We used to have dogs. PD used to have dogs. Ingram used to have dogs. DPS used to have dogs. Ingram had dogs. And, none of us have dogs any more.”

Hierholzer then pointed out that computers in cars are expensive, citing a new cost of $5,000 per car.

“And, you have the data service for a cell phone and as you know, Kerr County is not flat,” Hierholzer said. “Cell phone service is not that great. I’ve heard that computers will keep the deputies in the field and not at the office, but every one of our cars has a camera system in it. You have to park outside of the office for that camera system to download into the server.”

After offering his input, Hierholzer then allowed each candidate 30 seconds to respond, posing the following question:

With that knowledge about federal grants and about costs, how are you going to fund the additions that you think the county needs?

Warren Funk

“When I think about the question about computers in cars, I am only reminded of the many TV ads we see about how bad it is to have a telephone in the car, let alone a computer. I’d have to be very convinced that is actually going to improve performance and then I would have to find a way to fit it into the budget we already have, because I am not at all anxious to go for PREA compliance.”

Elias Garcia

“I think it goes back to progression. It is something that would need to be looked at. The tower costs. PD uses one tower and their licensing and their prices are low. At Kerr County, there are five towers that we use. And I think that it will be back in budgeting,” Garcia said.

Tommy Hill

“Back to the budget again. We will have to see if we can find something that will help us. Something with grants or something we can use, because these officers do need it out there,” Hill said.

Mitch Lambdin

“I ran a 16-officer bomb-detection canine unit with the same overtime rules,” Lambdin said. “There’s very good ways around that. If you work a 10-hour shift, you do two hours as your care and maintenance of the dog and the other eight, you’re out there in the field or a 12-hour shift, you do two hours and I submit to you most of these guys want to have this technology and they want to work with a dog and they will comply with that 2-hour a day mandate.”

Larry Leitha

“First of all, I am not aware what’s left in the asset forfeiture account, but I would entertain that … look and see enough money in that account to fund some of these,” Leitha said. “Secondly, I know we have some private donors in the county and kind of take that into consideration. Third of all, I would entertain a grant and if that didn’t work, I would go to the commissioners court to ask them to put that in the budget.”

Carol Twiss

“There’s a number of companies throughout the United States that offer reduced rates for this type of equipment. you just have to apply for their grants. It’s not federal. They are easy to access and I would go that route first,” Twiss said. “As far as a dog goes, you know they (officers) are going to want to call that dog out, every chance they get. There is no way to manage one dog in this county.”