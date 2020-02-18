Tivy senior earns All-State Band honor

Dezirae Bremseth, a senior in the Tivy High School Band, earned a spot in the 6A All-State Band, which will perform in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2020 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

Dezirae was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region, and Area levels.

Dezirae plays French Horn and is under the direction of Tivy Band Directors Roxanne Vickers and Tyler McClendon and in 2019, earned a spot in the 5A All-State Orchestra Sinfonietta. Dezirae plans on being a French Horn performance major in college.

High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. 1,795 students are selected through a process that began with over 66,800 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 15 ensembles (bands, orchestras, and choirs). Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition.

This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges, who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6 percent of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

These All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close. For the All-State concert schedule and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.