MOWW hears about Mariel Boatlift

Commander Ralph Lewis, USCG (retired) recently told the local chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars about the Mariel Boatlift and described the helicopter flights that he flew to support it.

The Mariel Boatlift was a mass emigration of Cubans to the United States in mid-1980. The Boatlift evolved from a few Cubans seeking political asylum in the Peruvian Embassy, to approximately 10,000 people coming to the Embassy wanting to leave Cuba, and finally to Cuban President Castro allowing people to leave if another country would take them.

The port of Mariel was designated as the departure point. Cuban Americans started sending small boats to Cuba to pick up refugees. Several hundred boats were involved—most were overcrowded with refugees and many were not sea-worthy.

The U. S. Coast Guard mobilized to try to organize the operation and to rescue those whose boats stopped operating or sunk. More Coast Guard aircraft were involved than at any time in history. Over 1,300 search and rescue operations were reported. There were times when the Coast Guard got so many requirements to rescue boats in distress that they could not keep track of them.

Boats were required to enter the United States at Key West, Fla. so the refugees could be processed and cared for. It was later found that President Castro used the boatlift to send felons, Intelligence Service officers (spies), and the mentally ill to the United States. The boatlift was ended after six months with approximately 126,000-128,000 refugees entering the United States.

Commander Lewis flew his helicopter from his base in Massachusetts to Florida to support the operation.

He told about the boats being totally packed with refugees—the people had to stand up because they were packed in so tightly. In one case, his Coast Guard cutter had to come alongside a boat whose engine had failed. The people in the boat had no food or water.

The crew got soft drinks from the machine in their dining area and lowered them to the refugees. He described the smile of a little boy after getting a drink of Fanta—probably the first in his life.

One of Commander Lewis’ memorable flights was to rescue a woman who needed medical attention from a boat. He took her to Key West International Airport where she was transferred to an ambulance to be taken to the hospital. He said he will never forget her saying, “gracias, gracias.” Commander Lewis said that this was the most rewarding three weeks in his Coast Guard career.

The Military Order of the World Wars is a veteran’s service organization founded in 1919 to promote good citizenship, patriotic education, and military and public service. Active duty, retired and former commissioned or warrant officers of the uniformed services of the United States are eligible for membership.

More information is available from the chapter adjutant, Norm Wells, by calling 895-0788.