Kerr County Sheriff candidate forum - Candidate responses Part 4

Candidates running for Kerr County Sheriff gathered last week at a forum held at Schreiner University and hosted by Kerrville United, Hill Country Community Journal, JAM Broadcasting and the university.

The two-hour event was livestreamed and can be viewed by logging onto www.KerrvilleUnited.com.

All six candidates were present at the forum and included Republican candidates KCSO public information and training officer Elias Garcia, Kerr County Jail corrections officer Tommy Hill, retired Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Mitch Lambdin, retired Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Larry Leitha and KCSO CID Capt. Carol Twiss; and Libertarian candidate Warren Funk.

Due to the length of the written story, we will be posting each segment of the candidates' responses daily.

The current department is made up of many tenured officers, who serve not as politicians, but as law enforcement officers. What personnel changes, if any, do you plan to make as sheriff?

Carol Twiss

“I don’t plan to make any personnel changes, as far as getting rid of anyone. Everyone will stay at the department,” Twiss said.

Warren Funk

“Obviously I have no plans make changes either, I don’t know the people in the department. I understand the chief deputy is leaving, so there will be a vacancy in that slot and I would consider that to be a high priority,” Funk said.

Elias Garcia

“If I am elected, I am not making any changes at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. I welcome everyone to stay. It’s part of good leadership and good management … taking care of your people.”

He said he learned this skill from core management at H-E-B.

Tommy Hill

“I’ve got a little different opinion on that. As far as getting rid of people, sometimes you have to get rid of some bad apples. I don’t plan on getting rid of everyone at the sheriff’s department, but very few. If I do get the job as sheriff, there is a couple that will leave.”

Mitch Lambdin

“Whenever I would take over a new command, the first thing you do is look at your personnel … what you got. Look at their personnel packages, you look at complaint histories, you look at a whole bunch of different things. I don’t know. I don’t have any idea, but I will find that if someone doesn’t belong, they will not be working for sheriff’s office,” Lambdin said. “But more likely, what I am going to do is look at how we are deploying our people … how many people we have doing different tasks and if we are over-deployed somewhere and under-deployed somewhere else, because we have to look at the mission and the goal, which is your public safety.”

Larry Leitha

“Not being in the sheriff’s department, it’s hard to say at first. The first thing is who will I have to replace. I know Clay (chief deputy) will be retiring with the sheriff, so that will be one, so that will be my priority is to replace the guys who may not be there on Day One, but from there my plan is to take three or six months to evaluate the sheriff’s department and see how it’s operating. I’ve been told it’s doing really good, so if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

In your department, which services and outreach will you provide to the victims of serious crimes, such as sexual assault, domestic violence or homicide, etc.?

Warren Funk

“I’m not aware of what level of services are currently being provided, so I can’t really comment on whether or not any changes would be needed, however I think it is clear the people that the sheriff’s department deals with on a daily basis are, to say the least, troubled … in trouble or damaged in some shape of form and it is only our duty as human beings to care for those people and do as much outreach as we can do, and as we are able to do, given the funds we have available and the staff we have available. From that point, I would start looking for weaknesses and see where we could strengthen those.”

Elias Garcia

“We have a victim service program right now that we have in place and they are very proactive. We also just had a sponsorship with the Magdalene House out of Kerr County and they have been able to help also. We do use a program right now, in regards to women’s battered shelter place in Kerrville. They’ve been very good about helping, anything from immediate resources and providing external and extended housing and assistance along the way as well.”

Garcia suggested using a community advisory board to be able to “be able to use our resources for community outreach and community input.

“It would be good to have this sort of facility and board to have different avenues to extend for our community.”

Tommy Hill

“I believe we have some programs that are very well put in place right now for sexual assault to ease the pain a little bit more, so it’s quite a bit of help. We do have a battered women’s shelter for assault victims that is something that we can use. Definitely it’s something that is major for us to be able to not condone something like this, but be able to help people and show them that we care by getting them the help that they need at that point and that time.”

Mitch Lambdin

“While not being a member of the sheriff’s office, I can’t say for sure what services and how they are working, but the sheriff needs to make sure that the personnel are the clearinghouse … that we have good partnerships with all the organizations in the community and that’s extremely important. One of the things that I do want to institute is a clergy counsel for the sheriff, to advise the sheriff, and this will also give us access to other programs that are out there in the faith community as well. Pivoting on that a little bit, I would like to tweak the D.A.R.E program to include more online safety and age-appropriate safety terms for children in schools. I think the world’s changing and they need more than just drug abuse education.”

Larry Leitha

Leitha also agreed that not currently being a member of the sheriff’s office, that it is difficult to comment on services currently offered, but said “the women’s battered shelter would be an excellent to refer and I say it just depends on what you need.

“Also, I am very big on drug awareness programs also, and to refer them to that would very important to me. I’m part of the Elk’s Lodge and drug awareness and trying to educate the children, faculty and parents, but it just depends on what’s needed, but I would definitely be reaching out to what state services and federal services that are available.”

Carol Twiss

“We have programs currently … the Hill Country Crisis Council takes care of our battered women and sexual assault victims, they have counseling services and we work very closely with them. We work very closely with the Kid’s Advocacy Place with a multi-disciplinary team that helps to staff cases and get people to the right directions like the SANE program at the hospital (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners). They are all part of the program. We work closely with MHMR and obviously we have a Crime Victims Coordinator that works at the courthouse and is in charge handling our caseloads, so it leaves our office, it goes to them and, obviously, we work with our partners. But I think on a personal level, I try to communicate with our victims’ families and keep track of them. We have an old homicide that we’ve been working for years and I communicate with that family several times a year.”

There is a tremendous liability inherent in the operation of a jail facility, what will you do prevent the county from being sued for various civil rights-related violations?

Elias Garcia

“I think the biggest thing that I would like to promote is extensive training. I believe that the training sergeant could use some extra help in regards to his tasks. I think that with better strength in the administration with the jail … Sylvia Foraker does an excellent job as jail administrator. Her administration and her staff is excellent. I think that adding to that area, as far as more administration, more training will be able to extend these vicarious liabilities that could come in regards to educating and making sure our administration is fully-staffed and strong. That’s one of the ways I would like to go. It would be extensive training with more administration.”

Tommy Hill

“Rusty (Hierholzer) touched on it a little bit ago with the Prison Rape Elimination Act. You got to keep your inmates separate, depending on their race and what kind of person they are. If they are a danger to themselves or a danger to others, you have to replace them. PREA came out in 2001. It was to eliminate rape in the penitentiary, rape in the jails, that’s what PREA was all about. It has changed over the years to help other things go on, but PREA is something that really might be needed in Kerr County. I’m not saying that is needed, but it’s something to look at and that will keep you from being sued, because this is what the government has come by.”

Mitch Lambdin

“It all starts with leadership. It all starts with the head of the organization … setting the tone of what will be tolerated and what will not be tolerated and then following up. You can set the great tone, but if as a leader, you’re not doing follow-up and checking on your employees and what they are doing, whether it’s in the jail or in the field. You have personnel go out on a call at three o’clock in the morning, you never know how that went. I have a practice of doing what I call ‘quality service audits’ … sending a supervisor out afterwards, just randomly, not every call, and ask how it went and how our personnel did. Same in the jail … when I ran a 45-bed jail, I would make frequent walks through there and check it. With this large jail, I would have to use help with supervision, but by checking, you’re going to get compliance.”

Larry Leitha

“As far as lawsuits deriving from the jail, I know the sheriff is ultimately responsible for that, but I would heavily depend on the jail administrator and really work with her … and training, that would be very important … making sure the guys and gals are getting everything they need and making sure they are doing everything they should be doing and not doing anything they shouldn’t be doing. I think I would be heavily dependent on my jail administrator to help me with that ultimately knowing that I’m responsible at the end of the day for all those lawsuits.”

Carol Twiss

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have the privilege of running a jail in Texas and I’m well aware of the laws that pertain to doing that. We have an excellent administrative staff in our jail and they do a great job limiting our lawsuits now so I think that’s important, but I also have the training and the knowledge and the experience of running one so that I can help them when they need it and I currently help them with their grievance procedures. In addition to that, they (Legislature) recently passed a law that says you have to take a test and pass that test with a 100 percent to be a jail administrator and I went and took the test and passed it to make sure I still know how to run that jail, so I think bringing the experience to running it (jail) is important.”

Warren Funk

“The best way to avoid liability for civil rights violations is not to do them. And I am sure that is the goal of everybody that is working in the jail right now. We have a very qualified, highly competent jail administrator. One of my first actions would be to suggest that the jail administrator take a vulnerability assessment to look at their own operations to the extent they are able to do so from an external perspective to come up with where are the vulnerabilities … where might we one day run into trouble and what could we do to prevent that.”

Adding further insight, Hierholzer offered a realistic look as to the history of litigation brought against the department.

“I can’t tell you how many hundreds of federal lawsuits I’ve had my name on, a lot of them occurred while I was off on vacation or not even in the area, but it doesn’t matter, the buck stops with the sheriff,” Hierholzer said. “So, if you are afraid to have your name and you being liable for something that happened when you weren’t there, every employee you have works under your license. You’re liable for everything your 116 employees do, whether you are there or you’re not.”