Boy Scout, ECC team up for Eagle Scout project

Boy Scout Caleb Edgington of Troop 111 in Kerrville capped his work on his Eagle Scout project at the Early Childhood Center with a gathering of ECC students and their teachers, the group that will be using the outdoor sheltered reading “pergola” Edgington chose.

Edgington started this project toward his Eagle Scout Award by talking to the teachers in the ECC classes, who said they could make good use of a sheltered reading area behind their classrooms.

That piece of campus also is where they have worked with students on gardening projects in large metal tubs.

“They needed something for an outdoor reading area, something with shade; and I saw a picture of one like this but larger,” Edgington said.

ECC Director Susana Alejandro said by placing the new pavilion near the actual gardening site, teachers can read to and talk with students about plants and gardening, before they actually work on their gardening projects.

When Edgington directed a group of fellow Scouts and adult leaders in the work to put up the pavilion, they also sanded and repainted a metal mesh chair and table for the teachers to use.

The pergola has an adjustable canvas shade that can be repositioned to shade the children’s seating either from the front or back. It can be adjusted by a pulley system.

Edgington said he checked out several garden pergola designs starting late last spring; and chose this one for its flexibility. It came in a kit from Lowe’s, he said.

He and fellow scouts did the labor to create the concrete base, including the wooden forms for the base, and erect the shaded shelter to create the outdoor reading area.

Tree stumps for seating

The seating for the children was a joint Scout/student exercise.

Edgington said last spring before school was out, he and teachers counted the estimated number of seats they would need for a class to use at one time.

He got about 22 tree stumps donated to the project; and one of the first projects was to carve out a shallow recessed space in one flat end of all but one.

Then in a craft exercise, students were assigned to each decorate one stump by selecting sea shells, or mosaic pieces, or other small colorful items.

Once each of them was done designing their stump seat, adults from the Scout troop carefully poured acrylic enamel over their designs to dry clear and set the designs in a weatherproof seal.

The one last stump was cut differently on the top end to make a slanted space for a sign identifying Edgington and Troop 111, to credit him and the troop for their work.

His mother Shawn said, “Caleb has volunteered over here at the ECC; and really has a good way of working with children,” adding this project seemed like a natural choice for him.

Last week, this year’s ECC students and teachers held a brief ceremony at the new pavilion with Edgington, to pose for pictures and admire the art work on the seats, and thank Caleb and his parents for the gift.

The students also took time to admire the Scout’s many badges and patches on his “full dress” Scout uniform.

Caleb is a junior at Tivy High School, where he also is a member of the Air Force Junior ROTC, and has a goal of entering the U.S. Army through the ROTC.

His current and more immediate goal for college is to major in forensic psychology and he’s looking at schools in Texas, Georgia and Virginia so far.