Dog handler the ‘other mother’ to canine competitor

Tara Martin Rowell of Plano has happily gone to the dogs. It runs in her family, and now she’s the “other mother” to a Bichon Frises and a Havanese.

Rowell said her mother worked for a dog handler in high school and later owned a Maltese dog herself.

Tara said she has been to Italy to do dog grooming, teaching the seminar in a vineyard.

“My mom won a group prize at Westminster.”

Lily Claire, a female Bichon Frises, is a white ball of fluffy fur with dark eyes; and Rowell describes the breed as inquisitive and smart.

“She’s treated like a princess,” Rowell said. “Show dogs live with people 24/7, who care for them. Lily Claire goes home to ‘visit’ with her owners. It’s like sending a child to boarding school. And I’m her ‘other mother’.”

Rowell said, “These dogs are athletes. They are exercised. Either we do it by walking them; or the larger dogs run beside their handler’s bicycle or run on a treadmill. These dogs love us, and are very relaxed with us.”

Owners Nancy and Gary Brown entrust Lily Claire’s travel, care, and professional handling in the show ring to Rowell.

Lily Claire is now the number one female in the American Kennel Club dog show standings, Rowell said; and Lily Claire’s cousin Flynn also was a winner at the 2020 Westminster Dog Show in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

While Lily Claire ended up in one of Kerrville’s show rings alone Friday, she was in a field of 14 Bichons in a recent show in Massachusetts, Rowell said.

Kerrville’s recent show is small in size, by comparison. It filled the Event Hall and Show Barn with three show rings in each building and grooming areas and vendors filling the rest of the space.

Rowell also is the professional handler for Nick the Havanese, a dog that competes in the Toy group.

Rowell said this was not her first time to bring a dog or two to Kerrville’s dog show – and have a short visit with her father, Tom Martin, who lives in Kerrville. Rowell lives in Plano with her husband and personally owns a pet Maltese.

“My mother was an American Kennel Club judge; and she bred and owned Maltese dogs,” Rowell said.

“I went to college to learn about semi-conductors and got a job in that field and worked for several years. But I also was being paid to show people’s dogs on the side. It got to be pretty busy. And my husband said, ‘Why don’t you go ahead and do the dog-handling fulltime?’ So that’s what I did.”

She said her process starts with a sort of “audition,” she as the handler and the prospective dog client. She typically shows one or more dogs, one to two days a week. She’s incorporated as a business and said she’s fortunate to have clients who generally stay with her.

“Word of mouth references are very, very important,” she said. “I love my job, not the travel so much. I pay a lot of porters to help me.”

She said the Maltese dogs are an old breed, the first recorded guard dog from Scylla in the Mediterranean area. Bichon Frises are considered lap dogs.

“We show a dog ‘to the championship’ at the shows. The Best in Show is the best of the best of the best who performs well.

“Being on the floor of the Westminster show is very intimidating; and some dogs don’t do well if they see the camera. But technology has advanced so that doesn’t happen as often.”

Rowell has been on “Entertainment Tonight,” the “Today Show” and “Martha Stewart Show” on television. She was written up in the New York Times newspaper when she was 16 years old.

“I’ve never not been involved. I was a Junior Handler at six years old for a Maltese, and then a ‘top Junior Handler.’ For the shows you must have done all the homework and be ready to compete in the ring. We visualize the choreography.”

Usual AKC events

Rowell said there are videos on You-Tube to illustrate this organization.

If 200 breeds are accepted to compete in an AKC show, the national organization has published, known standards for each breed registered; and each recognized breed of dog first competes and is judged against other dogs of the same breed.

The Kerrville show drew dogs from almost 90 breeds. The top prize is “Best of Breed” for that show.

“We rely on the judges knowing those standards,” Rowell said.

Then dogs are grouped into seven larger categories - such as Toy, Sporting, Terriers, and Hunting – and the breed winners compete against each other in the same category.

Winners there are placed as first, second, third and fourth in each group.

Then all seven first-place winners from that judging are judged in comparison to each other to win a “Best in Show” award and a “Reserve Best in Show.”

“Owners and handlers always want to win the “Best in Show” prize, and Reserve slot isn’t good enough,” she said.

As these competitions proceed, dogs are granted “points,” which accumulate through their “show ring career” and serve as another scale of each dog’s standing in the pure-bred dog show world.

“It’s a factor in where the owners choose to show their dogs,” Rowell said. “We want to show our dogs to good judges who appreciate the dog. They give one point for every dog of that breed who competes that day; and the points accumulate Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. So we are at the beginning of the new year for dog shows.”

She showed a weekly copy of “Dog News Magazine,” a large, 140-plus page magazine with color photos on glossy pages. Many are ads bought by dog owners and handlers to display their prize-winning four-legged friends in competition. Rowell said to be published on the cover costs $5,000.

Also in this magazine are pages of charts of the points earned by dogs awarded best in show, reserve, group firsts and group placement, and the top 10 dogs in each breed. The lists are divided by the competition “groups” – “Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding.”

Bichon Frises are listed alphabetically under the Non-Sporting group; and Rowell said the dogs have few points listed, as it is early in the year.

In the Feb. 21 issue there also are 16 pages of photos and lists of winners from the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club annual show.

Rowell was not there this year but has been in years past.

Life on the road – and airplanes

Rowell said dog shows “are definitely a family-oriented sport.”

Much of the Hill Country Youth Event Center parking lot was reserved for large recreational vehicles and the human drivers/ residents added instant pens and shelters just outside on the pavement for their important passengers.

Rowell said she usually shows small dogs such as the Bichon and Havanese; and drives an SUV. She sees some handlers/owners who travel in large trucks.

In the grooming area is evidence of all the equipment and supplies that even little dogs need - the dollies, foldable crates, grooming supplies, food, water, the all-important “treats,” foldable tables and stands that include arms and hooks to hold leashes.

Rowell said Lily Claire is small enough for her to carry onto a plane and fit under her seat. For that, Rowell is required to pay an extra $250 fee, and if she doesn’t do that, she’s assessed a penalty.

This is a different category, as determined by the airlines, from “service dogs,” she said, which is a bone of contention among dog show people.

“I live in the Dallas area and usually fly on American Airlines flights, and if they counted all Lily Clare’s travel like they do mine, she’d also be a ‘platinum level’ customer,” Rowell said.

She said there are a lot of dog-friendly hotels now.

“They’re much more accommodating than they used to be. They’ve learned a lot of people love their dogs and want to travel with their dogs.”